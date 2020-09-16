Jurisdiction challenged in murder case

Attorneys representing a man accused of killing a Haileyville man in July 2019 are disputing the state’s jurisdiction to prosecute their client.
Jimmy Holmes Nace, 47, of Haileyville, was charged last year with murder in the first degree – deliberate intent in the death of 49-year-old Haileyville resident Bobby Joe Dalpoas Jr.
Dalpoas’ body was found partially burned and badly beaten at Bache Red Oak Cemetery by a visitor on July 4, 2019, according to court documents filed in the case.
A motion filed in the case states Dalpoas “is a member of a recognized Native American tribe” and Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction to prosecute Nace “pursuant to the Treaty of Dancing Rabbit Creek, enacted in 1830, which has not been rescinded.”
The July 9 Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma that found Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. In a per curiam ruling, the Court affirmed the Murphy case for the reasons stated in McGirt.
Nace’s motion asks for the case against him to be dismissed or for proceedings to be stayed while the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals decides on jurisdictional cases outside of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
This makes the fifth first-degree murder case in Pittsburg County with a jurisdictional challenge referencing the McGirt case.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter asked the Appeals Court in August if the state has jurisdiction concurrently with the federal government over non-Native Americans who victimize tribal citizens.
He said he wants the court to clarify how Indian status must be proven and to require defendants to prove Indian status and show the crime location occurred within the boundaries of a legal reservation.
Two other individuals charged in connection with Dalpoas’ death have already been sentenced.
Matt Vermillion, 41, of Krebs, accepted a plea agreement in November 2019 a 15-year sentence in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with all but the first five years suspended. That means he is to serve five years in prison after pleading guilty to the felony charge of accessory after the fact in the concealment of murder in the first-degree.
A search of court records show no jurisdictional challenge has been filed by attorneys for Vermillion.
A third individual, Tyler Morgan, 21, of Haileyville, was found guilty by a military jury of attempted murder, accessory after the fact to aggravated assault, conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice, and false official statement, according to information provided by the U.S. Army.
Morgan was sentenced to 10 and a half years in confinement and received a dishonorable discharge from the U.S. Army.
An affidavit filed in the case by Pittsburg County Sheriff Det. Randy Hass states Morgan told investigators with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command a fight occurred between Dalpoas and Nace when Dalpoas was struck in the face and went down after being punched. Nace told investigators that Vermillion struck Dalpoas in the face, the affidavit states.
The affidavit alleges that the three men loaded Dalpoas in the back of Vermillion’s truck and drove to the cemetery, where a concrete bench was dropped on the man’s head three times before Dalpoas was set on fire “to destroy evidence.”
Court records show Nace is scheduled for his 12th preliminary hearing conference at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 25 and he remains in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
