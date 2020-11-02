Judges rules state can continue prosecution in abuse case

A Pittsburg County Judge ruled the state can continue prosecuting two people accused of abusing and torturing a 10-year-old girl unless guidance from a higher court says otherwise.
District 18 Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin made the ruling in the case against Ashley Dawn Marie Schardein, 25, and Billy James Menees, 27, who were each charged in May with several counts related to alleged child abuse and torture of a 10-year-old girl and alleged abuse of a 4-year-old, according to documents filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The challenge was filed only in the matter of the 10-year-old girl.
The defense for Schardein and Menees asked McLaughlin to reconsider his previous September ruling which stated the state of Oklahoma had the proper jurisdiction to prosecute the pair.
McLaughlin’s ruling comes after numerous cases in Pittsburg County and across the Choctaw Nation have been stayed or held in abeyance until the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals issues a ruling on whether the analysis behind the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark July decision in the case of McGirt vs. Oklahoma applies to other eastern Oklahoma tribes.
The Supreme Court ruled Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and overturned state convictions of two men who are now facing new trials in federal court.
The pair’s attorney argued the McGirt analysis can be applied to the Choctaw Nation and that prosecution of the pair would fall under the federal Major Crimes Act — which gives the federal government jurisdiction over crimes committed “in any place within the sole and exclusive jurisdiction of the United States.” Attorneys argued the 10-year-old girl is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the alleged incidents happened in the Choctaw Nation so the case should fall under federal jurisdiction.
“I don’t believe that this matter can go forward as to the state of Oklahoma having any jurisdiction over any crimes involving (the 10-year-old child),” said Brecken Wagner, defense council for the two accused.
District 18 Assistant District Attorney Michon Hastings-Hughes argued that she doesn’t know what the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals will uphold or decide when it comes to the defendants not being Native American, with a Native American victim.
“If it were up to me, I would decide the state should be able to prosecute non-Indians,” Hastings-Hughes said. “The Major Crimes Act doesn’t rob the state of that ability.”
Hastings-Hughes said after the OCCA makes its decision, if it is appealed, nobody knows what the different levels of federal courts will rule on a case involving a non-Native American accused of a crime against a Native American.
“I don’t know; the court doesn’t know; Mr. Wagner reports to know,” Hastings-Hughes said.
Wagner replied that he was simply referring to U.S. Code, which makes it “very clear” that whether there are defendants or victims that are Native American, the federal government will have sole jurisdiction over prosecution of a crime.
“We don’t need the courts,” Wagner said. “Especially in the lands of the Choctaw Nation.”
Wagner also argued the continued prosecution of his clients will impose on their civil rights.
McLaughlin said he was aware of rulings made by district courts across southeastern Oklahoma regarding whether the Choctaw Nation has reservation status or not and that he understood that the McGirt ruling was only for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
“Just like I ruled before, unless there is something from the Court of Criminal Appeals or some higher court telling me it applies to the Choctaw reservation, I feel like the state does have jurisdiction at this point,” McLaughlin said.
