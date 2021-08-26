A federal judge ruled he would not consider motions to suppress evidence filed in a child abuse case involving a Pittsburg County man and woman.
United States District Judge Timothy DeGiusti ruled he would not consider the motions filed separately by Billy J. Menees and Ashley Schardein and struck their motions off of the record.
The couple’s motion to suppress claimed the evidence obtained by the state of Oklahoma in the case against them was “obtained illegally without proper authority/jurisdiction, and in some instances actually used to obtain and secure an unjust wrongful detention.”
Court records show both Menees and Schardein filed separate motions pro se.
The couple was indicted by a federal grand jury in May on counts of child abuse in Indian country and child neglect in Indian country for the alleged child abuse and torture of a 10-year-old girl in 2020.
Both were federally indicted after the Oklahoma Court or Criminal Appeals’ decision to apply the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma to the Choctaw Nation, meaning the case fell under federal jurisdiction as per the 1885 Major Crimes Act, which gives the federal government exclusive prosecutorial power in cases involving Native Americans defendants and victims within tribal lands, such as the Choctaw Nation.
DeGiusti wrote that both Menees and Schardein have legal representation since May 12.
“It appears defendants have each attempted to file their own motion for the “complete suppression” of all illegally obtained evidence in this case,” DeGiusti wrote. “Because defendants are now represented by counsel, they may not continue to file pleadings or papers on their own behalf.”
The judge stated that “a party had no right to hybrid representation in which he both represents himself and is represented by counsel.”
“The court recognizes that a trial court has discretion to permit such representation in a particular case,” wrote DeGiusti. “However, the court declines to exercise such discretion here.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.