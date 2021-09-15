MUSKOGEE — A federal judge will decide on a motion to suppress evidence obtained through a cell phone against a McAlester man charged with child abuse.
U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti will make the ruling after the defense attorney for Billy Menees, 28, of McAlester, filed a motion asking for the cell phone data against his client to be suppressed due to an alleged false statement made in the search warrant – which violates his client's Fourth Amendment rights.
Menees and his wife, Ashley Schardein, 25, were each indicted by a federal grand jury in May on counts of child abuse in Indian country and child neglect in Indian country for the alleged child abuse and torture of a 10-year-old girl in 2020.
A hearing was held on the matter Wednesday at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Muskogee, with DeGiusti hearing argument between Menees’ attorney, Fort Worth-based federal defender Cody Cofer, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Edith Singer.
McAlester Police Officer Chris Skinner and now-retired McAlester Police Det. Jeremey Busby were each questioned during the Wednesday afternoon hearing with the focus being on Busby’s affidavit for a search warrant to obtain data from Menees’ and Schardein’s cell phones.
Footage from Skinner’s body warn camera was shown during the hearing that shows Menees and Schardein consenting to a data “dump” of their phone and volunteering their passcodes to the phones.
Busby is heard telling the couple that he would get the phones back to the couple “by Monday afternoon.”
The defense attorney argued that Busby obtained the search warrant for the phone on Monday morning because in Busby’s mind “consent expired.”
“The search was not conducted within the search period,” Cofer said.
When asked by DeGiusti if either Menees or Schardein revoked consent before the search warrant was obtained, Cofer said no.
Busby testified that he “made a typo” on the date in which Busby said he viewed the forensic data in the search warrant shown to him during testimony.
Cofer argues that the error invalidates the search warrant, which will in turn suppress other digital data obtained as evidence due to the “poisonous fruit” doctrine.
Singer argued that the search warrant was presented to be reasonable and in “good faith” with Busby being very cautious in obtaining the warrant.
Busby testified to Singer that the search warrant was “true and accurate” if the date was removed.
Singer also argued that Menees knew that data “dump” would be more than just the security video app when he told Busby that there might be sexual images on the phone.
“He did not limit or revoke consent to then-Detective Busby,” Singer said.
DeGiusti said he would review the motions filed by each side and the footage from the body camera in its entirety before issuing a ruling on Menees’ motion to suppress.
