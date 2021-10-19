A federal judge denied a motion to suppress evidence obtained through a cell phone in a case accusing a McAlester couple of child abuse and neglect.
U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti made the ruling more than month after a hearing on a motion filed by the defense attorney for Billy Menees, 28, of McAlester, asking for the cell phone data against his client to be suppressed due to an alleged false statement made in the search warrant which violates his client's Fourth Amendment rights.
Menees and his wife, Ashley Schardein, 25, were each indicted by a federal grand jury in May on counts of child abuse in Indian country and child neglect in Indian country for the alleged child abuse and torture of a 10-year-old girl in 2020.
Schardein initially was not part of the motion as she filed her intent to plead guilty prior to the hearing but asked to rejoin the motion after withdrawing her intent to plead guilty.
A hearing was held on the matter Sept. 15 at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Muskogee, with DeGiusti hearing arguments between Menees’ attorney, Fort Worth-based federal defender Cody Cofer, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Edith Singer.
DeGiusti said he would review the motions filed by each side and the footage from a body camera in its entirety before issuing a ruling on Menees’ motion to suppress.
Footage from McAlester Police Officer Chris Skinner’s body warn camera was shown during the hearing that shows Menees and Schardein consenting to a data “dump” of their phone and volunteering their passcodes to the phones.
Retired MPD Det. Jeremy Busby is heard telling the couple that he would get the phones back to the couple “by Monday afternoon.”
The defense attorney argued that Busby obtained the search warrant for the phone on Monday morning because in Busby’s mind “consent expired.”
“The search was not conducted within the search period,” Cofer said.
When asked by DeGiusti if either Menees or Schardein revoked consent before the search warrant was obtained, Cofer said no.
DeGiusti ruled that both Menees and Schardein “voluntarily and unequivocally” consented to the search of their cell phones.
“Although Busby did tell defendants that he would have the phones back to them on Monday, defendants never expressly stated their consent would expire on Monday,” DeGiusti wrote.
The judge also ruled that the search warrants obtained by Busy were “sought to advance a child abuse and neglect investigation” and that the state judge had sufficient cause to believe “there was a fair probability that evidence of defendants alleged abuse” would be found on the phones.
“Defendants expressly granted police consent to search their phones and their consent was freely and voluntarily given,” DeGiusti wrote. “Even if the court were to find consent to be lacking, the searches of the phones were supported by valid search warrants.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.