The trial for a Texas woman accused of fatally shooting a McAlester man in January 2019 has been set to begin Dec. 13.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White reset the date from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13 in the case against 57-year-old Brenda Savage.
Savage, 57, of Del Valle, Texas, was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Oklahoma for the death of 40-year-old Bart Jameson.
The federal grand jury charged Savage by indictment on second-degree murder in Indian Country, use, carry, brandish, and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and causing the death of a person in the course of a violation of Title 18 U.S.C. 924 (c)(1)(A).
According to White’s minute order, jury selection is set to begin at 9 a.m. Dec. 13 with the trial beginning at 1 p.m. the same day at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Muskogee.
White also denied a motion to change venue after Savage’s attorneys argued that the jury pool in the Eastern District of Oklahoma is tainted due to “prejudicial” media publicity and misconceptions about the legal system “and the added racial element that further charges this case” due the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt.
“Transferring this trial to a different venue, with a larger and more disconnected jury pool will remedy the prejudice that the defendant faces, the defense motion stated.
White said the motion filed by the defense did not establish “a presumption of juror prejudice.”
“Defendant focuses on media coverage in Pittsburg County, but the Eastern District of Oklahoma is a large district made up of twenty-six counties,” White wrote. “The quantity of the media coverage is not substantial and likely only memorable to those actively involved in the ‘Justice for Bart Jameson’ movement, which is very small compared to the size of this district.”
White wrote that the alleged crime occurred nearly three years ago and that while there has been some media coverage on Savage’s indictment “it has not been significant” with White ruling that any potential juror prejudice can be discovered during the jury selection process.
