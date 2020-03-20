Warrants for Pittsburg County residents who have failed to pay their fines have been stayed and held in abeyance for 30 days after a judge's order.
Pittsburg County District Judge Mike Hogan signed the order after Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a state of emergency and the Oklahoma Supreme Court issued an administrative order.
Hogan’s order asked law enforcement “not to effect an arrest if the only basis for the arrest is an active cost warrant.”
Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Noma Gurich issued an order on Monday asking judges across the state to reschedule all non-jury trial settings, hearings, and pretrial settings for 30 days.
Gurich’s order also canceled all jury terms in the state and continued the cases onto the next available jury dockets.
“Emergency matters, arraignments, and required proceedings of any kind shall be handled on a case by case basis by the assigned judge,” the order states.
Statue of limitations were extended in any civil case as well, according to the Supreme Court order.
The Supreme Court order also limits person who can enter courthouses.
“Persons who have been diagnosed with or have direct contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19. Persons with symptoms such as fever, severe cough, or shortness of breath. Persons who have traveled to any country outside of the U.S. in the past 14 days, and those with whom they live or have had close contact. Persons who are quarantined or isolated by any doctor or who voluntarily quarantine. If you are in one of these categories and are scheduled for a court appearance or are seeking emergency relief, contact your attorney, and if you have no attorney, call the court clerk's office in the county where you are required to appear.”
Visitors and staff at the Pittsburg County Courthouse will be required to undergo a forehead-swipe temperature check — with all registering a 100.4-degree temperature not being allowed in the building.
The front doors of the courthouse are locked, and everyone is directed to enter the handicap entrance on the west side of the building. County officials said the move will restrict public access and help in screening everyone before gaining entrance.
For residents who are supervised by the District 18 District Attorney’s Office, District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said his office will only allow essential personnel to limit public access until further notice. Supervision payments can be mailed to DA-Office Payments, 109 East Carl Albert Parkway McAlester, OK 74501 with a note with name, date of birth.
A toll-free number for payments can be reached at 1-888-604-7888. Pay location codes for telephone and online are as follows use are 4454 bogus check restitution, 4455 restitution, 4456 supervision, 4457 991 costs, and 4458 for drug tests.
Pittsburg County Court Clerk Cindy Ledford said her office is encouraging online options for payments and for obtaining court documents by visiting odcr.com.
Residents who need to setup a payment plan for fines can call the court clerk’s office at 918-423-4859. The number can also be used for document requests.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
