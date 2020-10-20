Certain jury trials scheduled for November in Pittsburg County were stricken from the docket due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the state.
District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan issued the Administrative Order, referencing the recent record high numbers of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.
“There has been a recent increase in COVID-19 numbers,” Hogan wrote. “Additionally, 70 of the state’s 77 counties are listed as having a moderate risk for transmission of the virus.”
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a new record 821 patients hospitalized — including 319 in intensive care unit — in the state with COVID-19 as of Monday.
Pittsburg County is also listed in the moderate category under the OSDH’s Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System as of Tuesday.
According to OSDH, the Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Pittsburg County is also listed as a red zone for COVID-19 cases by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, according to the Oct. 11, 2020 report. The weekly White House Coronavirus Reports are released to the public midweek.
According to Hogan’s order, only felony cases with constitutional issues will not be stricken from the docket along with certain other cases.
“This does not include juvenile cases and criminal cases where the defendant is in custody,” Hogan wrote. “Those will be set at the discretion of the assigned judge.”
Documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court show at total 30 felony cases were slated for the November jury docket along with 20 misdemeanor cases, nine juvenile related cases, and two civil lawsuits.
Cases that are not impacted by the order are scheduled for sounding at 9 a.m. Oct. 23.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.