A Pittsburg County judge said he couldn't make a ruling Thursday after he heard arguments over jurisdiction in a case accusing two people of torturing a child.
Ashley Dawn Marie Schardein, 24, and Billy James Menees, 27, were each charged in May with several counts related to alleged child abuse and torture of a 10-year-old girl and abuse of a 4-year-old girl, according to documents filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
District 18 Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin heard argument on a Motion to Dismiss for Lack of Jurisdiction filed in the case against Schardein and Menees by their defense attorneys, Brecken Wagner and Blake Lynch.
After hearing arguments from the defense and prosecution, McLaughlin said he “hopes to have a decision made” at the next court date he set for Aug. 7.
“I do feel like I need to review things in more detail,” McLaughlin said Thursday in court. “I am not prepared to make a ruling today of this magnitude.”
Schardein and Menees remained in the Pittsburg County Jail Thursday with a $100,000 bond each, jail records show. They both entered innocent pleas.
A 5-4 Supreme Court ruling this month found Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and overturned state convictions of two men, Jimcy McGirt and Patrick Murphy, who both challenged their state convictions to the Court. Both men will now face new trials in federal court.
The motion states the 10-year-old girl allegedly abused and tortured by the pair is a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation and therefore, prosecution of the pair would fall under the federal General Crimes Act — which gives the federal government jurisdiction over crimes committed “in any place within the sole and exclusive jurisdiction of the United States” which extends to Native American land.
Wagner argued Thursday the Treaty of Dancing Creek states the agreement will remain in effect “as long as the grass grows, or water runs” and that “the Choctaw Nation will never be subject to the laws of any state, only to the United States and whatever laws the Choctaw Nation should enact.”
“I don’t expect anyone to attest that the grass isn’t growing, or the rivers aren’t flowing,” Wagner said Thursday in court.
District 18 First Assistant District Attorney Adam Scharn wrote in a response filed Thursday that the defense “has offered no evidence supporting” that the girl is a member of the tribe.
Scharn contends that the recent Supreme Court decision “was careful not to issue a broad-sweeping opinion that would address issues not raised in that specific case, such as deciding that the same rationale applied in McGirt as to the Creek Nation applied to the other four civilized tribes.”
The prosecutor also stated that any decision made by the court would be premature “and would not be based on any valid authority due to the Supreme Court mandate not going into effect until August 3." Scharn added the multiple cases currently awaiting a decision from the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals stemming from the Supreme Court decision from across eastern Oklahoma.
Wagner also made an oral motion Thursday to release Schardein and Menees “with any restrictions necessary” while McLaughlin reviews argument due to the state not having jurisdiction over the pair and keeping them will be a “liability” and explained Schardein “is a week away” from giving birth.
McLaughlin denied the request.
