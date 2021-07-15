A federal judge granted a motion to continue the trial against a McAlester couple accused of abusing and neglecting a 10-year-old girl.
United States District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti granted the motion days before the scheduled July 20 trial start date after denying the first motion filed by attorneys for Ashley Schardein and Billy Menees.
Schardein and Menees were both indicted by a federal grand jury in May on counts of child abuse in Indian country and child neglect in Indian country for the alleged child abuse and torture of a 10-year-old girl in 2020.
Both were federally indicted after the Oklahoma Court or Criminal Appeals’ decision to apply the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma to the Choctaw Nation, meaning the case fell under federal jurisdiction as per the 1885 Major Crimes Act, which gives the federal government exclusive prosecutorial power in cases involving Native Americans defendants and victims within tribal lands, such as the Choctaw Nation.
The pair is accused of abusing the 10-year-old girl by excessively punishing with emotional and verbal abuse, physical abuse, including spanking, tying her hands and feet for long periods of time, shaving her head, not allowing her to use the restroom, and restricting her diet to oatmeal, spinach and water.
DeGiusti wrote in his order the defense has “multiple upcoming briefing and trial-related deadlines in other courts” and that more time was needed to prepare for the trial.
“The court finds that a refusal to grant the requested continuance would unreasonably deny defendant’s counsel the reasonable time necessary for effective preparation, despite due diligence, and would likely result in a miscarriage of justice,” wrote DeGiusti.
According to court documents, the new scheduled date for the trial to begin is Sept. 14, 2021, at the federal courthouse in Muskogee.
Derrick James
