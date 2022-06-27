A trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl for years that was scheduled to begin this week was continued to allow time for the defense to obtain an expert witness.
Robert Glen Craig, 42, of Stuart, was originally charged with three counts of child sexual abuse, rape by instrumentation – child under 14, oral sodomy, and lewd molestation – child under 12 in September 2019.
Records show prosecutors later amended the charges against Craig in 2020 to five counts of sexual abuse-child under 12 years old, sodomy-victim under 16 years old, and lewd molestation.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Craig was charged after a 10-year-old girl came forward with allegations of Craig sexually abusing her for several years beginning when she was 2 years old.
Investigators found during a search of Craig’s residence evidence that was consistent with the girl’s account, along with Craig’s cellular phone, that was seized as evidence, the affidavit states.
The report states that a sexual assault exam performed on the girl came back positive and was sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for further testing.
In a motion for continuance filed by Craig’s attorney, Ronnie May, May asked the court to continue the case as DNA evidence was going to be presented by the state and that there was a need for the defense to have an expert to testify.
May wrote that the intended expert he planned to utilize “was unable to commit” to testify based on the expert's workload and “pressed schedule” and that he was unable to find a replacement.
The motion asks for a reasonable amount of time to find an expert and allow the expert time to review the reports and prepare for testimony.
District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan granted the motion and ruled that “no further continuances will be granted” in the case. Records show the case has now been continued five separate times since 2020.
The case is now set for the October 2022 jury docket.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.