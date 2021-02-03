Judge grants bond for man accused of child sex crimes

A man accused of sexually assaulting two young children was granted a bond reduction and was released from the Pittsburg County Jail.
Robert Glen Craig, 40, of Stuart, was bound for trial in November 2019 on three counts of child sexual abuse, rape by instrumentation — child under 14, oral sodomy, and lewd molestation — child under 12 after a then-10-year-old girl came forward with allegations against Craig of sexual abuse for several years, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
Craig was charged in January 2020 sexual abuse — child under 12 in Pittsburg County District Court after a new victim came forward with sexual abuse allegations.
Jail records show Craig was being held since Oct. 21, 2019 at the Pittsburg County jail on a cumulative $350,000 bond from multiple charges.
Court documents show District 18 Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin granted a motion for bond reduction made by Craig and lowered the bond to $50,000 for each charge.
Craig later bonded out after the Monday hearing through the help of a bondswoman, according to jail records.
Ronnie May, Craig’s attorney, stated in the application for bond reduction that Craig has roots and family in Pittsburg County and that Craig “at no time has committed acts that would be a foundation of attempting to elude an officer, resisting arrest, or flight. The bond therefore should be reduced to a more reasonable amount.”
“Defendant further states that the current appearance bond(s), specifically described hereinabove, as currently set by the Court are punitive in nature and are in no way is consistent with a reasonable bond for appearance,” the motion stated. “The current appearance bond(s), specifically described hereinabove, as currently set by the Court are in fact an Order for no bond at all, and that Defendant states that he has entered a plea of not-guilty, and that he has a viable and justiciable defense.”
The motion goes on to say that Craig is the “possessor of certain modest assets, all of which will be depleted in the event he remains incarcerated” which compromises Craig’s right to due process.
Court documents state as a stipulation of Craig’s bond, McLaughlin ordered Craig to have no contact with the alleged victims or witnesses of the case, no contact with any minor children and to check in weekly with the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department.
McLaughlin also stipulated Craig to a “stay home order” meaning Craig can only leave to visit his doctor, dentist, lawyer, and to check in with PCSO along with a 9 p.m. curfew, according to court documents.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
