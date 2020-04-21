A Pittsburg County judge gave his reasons why he ruled in February against motions filed by defense attorneys in a first-degree murder case.
Attorneys for Brenda Savage, 56, of Del Valle, Texas, filed a motion to dismiss after a January trial in the case ended in a mistrial before a jury was seated to begin hearing opening statements and testimony.
Savage was charged in January 2019 with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 40-year-old Bart Jameson at a McAlester residence.
Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Tim Mills denied the motion to dismiss in February after receiving briefs from both the defense and the prosecution.
Mills also denied a motion for default judgement filed by the defense, claiming prosecutors missed a filing deadline.
“The defendant argues that a one day delay in filing a response to a motion warrants dismissal of a first degree murder charge,” Mills wrote in his Findings of Face and Conclusions of Law which was asked for by the defense following the February ruling. “This court disagrees. The state filed its response on Feb. 6, 2020, which is the same day the defendant filed her motion for default.”
After Mills declared the January mistrial in the case, the defense made an oral motion to dismiss the case with prejudice, claiming the defendant cannot be retried and double jeopardy had attached “because the jury panel had been empaneled and sworn.”
The defense also claims it never asked for another motion for mistrial following a previous motion that was denied and that it was the state’s motion for a mistrial that was granted.
Prosecutors argued both sides asked for a mistrial on the grounds that neither side believed a jury of 12 impartial people could be selected.
“This court agrees with the state, and specifically finds that jeopardy attaches after a jury has been empaneled and sworn, which had not yet occurred in the case at bar and that a new trial is not prohibited by law,” Mills wrote.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.