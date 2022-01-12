A judge dismissed an interim protective order issued in September against a southeast Oklahoma town's now former police chief.
A Quinton woman first filed the request for the protective order in July claiming Quinton Police Chief Lawrence “Larry” Ruiz Jr. stalked and harassed her. Ruiz resigned in October 2021 as part of a separation agreement with Quinton town officials after a county judged ruled he was not a credible witness due to criminal history.
District 18 Special District Judge Mindy Beare issued the interim protective order following a hearing in September 2021 where the woman testified that she and Ruiz were in a relationship for approximately eight months, but she ended it after finding out he married another woman during that time.
Court records show a hearing on the interim order was held on Jan. 5 with Beare dismissing the protective order despite the woman asking for the protective order not to be dismissed.
The order also states no costs were to be assessed against the parties involved.
Beare told the parties during the September hearing that she wasn’t going to treat the case any differently.
“I’m going to treat this like I do every single one of these cases that comes in here when we have a relationship where the parties no longer want anything to do with each other,” Beare said. “I’m going to do a three-month interim order.”
The judge said if any issued arose between the woman and Ruiz, she would then determine “whether or not to issue a final order of protection.”
CLEET General Counsel Preston Draper previously told the News-Capital if a final order of protection was issued against Ruiz, then it could jeopardize his state-required certification to remain a peace officer.
Ruiz resigned as Quinton's police chief Oct. 14, 2021 after being on paid leave for more than two months and agreed to a general release and separation agreement that states he is to be paid $4,000 in addition to compensation for unused vacation leave.
The former police chief was placed on administrative leave in August 2021 following a Pittsburg County judge’s ruling that Ruiz lacked credibility as a witness due to his legal history.
Quinton’s Town of Trustees hired Brent Cox to replace Ruiz as the town’s top cop in November.
Cox was first hired on to be the temporary chief in August 2021 after Ruiz was placed on leave and the assistant chief resigning days after Ruiz was placed on leave.
Former Quinton Assistant Chief Joey Oliver resigned his position days after the McAlester News-Capital submitted a request for his employment application under the Oklahoma Open Records Act. Documents obtained by the News-Capital show the now former assistant chief left out details about his previous employment that coincided with some legal history of his own.
