Some cases that were remanded to Pittsburg County for evidentiary hearings are now back in the hands of the state’s highest court to decide whether a landmark Supreme Court decision applies to Choctaw Nation.
District 18 Associate District Judge Tim Mills ruled earlier this month during evidentiary hearings for Devin Sizemore, 25, of Krebs, and James Ryder, 58, of Eufaula, that Sizemore and Ryder’s victims, Sam and Daisy Hallum, were Native American and that the reservation status of the Choctaw Nation was never disestablished by Congress.
Mills wrote in his ruling that no evidence was presented to show that Congress “erased or disestablished the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation Reservation or that the state of Oklahoma has jurisdiction in this matter.”
“The Atoka Agreement and the 1902 Act – did not erase the boundaries of or disestablish the Choctaw Reservation,” Mills wrote. “There is no language in these statutes ‘that could plausibly be read as an act of disestablishment.”’
Mills continued to write that McGirt made clear that Congress does not disestablish a reservation simply by allowing the transfer of individual plots, whether to Native Americans or others.
“Without a ‘statute evincing anything like the present and total surrender of all tribal interests in the affected lands’ this court finds the Choctaw Reservation was not disestablished,”’ Mills wrote. “Therefore, the crimes occurred in Indian County.”
The OCCA will now make its decision on whether to apply the analysis used by the Supreme Court in McGirt to the Choctaw Nation.
Sizemore was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole by a Pittsburg County jury in 2018 for first-degree murder in the 2016 death of his daughter, Emily. He was also convicted on a second felony charge of assault and battery on a police officer.
Ryder was convicted and sentenced to death and life without parole on two counts of first-degree murder for the 1999 deaths of Sam and Daisy Hallum.
In August, the OCCA remanded both cases to Pittsburg County District Court to rule on the Native American status of people involved, whether the crime occurred in historical Choctaw Nation boundaries, and if Congress disestablished the reservation status of the tribe, for purposes of the Major Crimes Act.
As part of the remand order, the OCCA asked that a findings of fact and conclusion of law be filed and transmitted within 20 days of the hearing.
Mills filed his court order and findings of fact and conclusions of law Wednesday, which detailed his ruling.
A 5-4 Supreme Court ruling in July found Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and overturned state convictions of two men, Jimcy McGirt and Patrick Murphy, who both challenged their state convictions. Both men face new trials in federal court.
Attorneys for both men argued the analysis used in the McGirt applies to the Choctaw Nation Oklahoma, which means the state of Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction to prosecute the first-degree murder charges filed against their clients in Native Country with jurisdiction falling under the federal government and the Major Crimes Act.
Attorneys on both sides agreed that Sizemore and the Hallums are enrolled members of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
Mills adopted the stipulations as fact in his ruling.
The parties also stipulated and agreed that the crimes occurred within the “historical geographic area of the Choctaw Nation, as set forth in the 1830, 1837, 1855, and 1866 treaties between the Choctaw Nation, the Chickasaw Nation, and the United States.”
“If the court determines that those treaties established a reservation, and if the court further concludes that Congress never explicitly erased those boundaries and disestablished that reservation, then the crime occurred within Indian Country,” the stipulations state.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.