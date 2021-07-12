A federal judge rejected a motion to continue the trial of a McAlester couple accused of child abuse set to begin next week.
United States District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti denied the motion filed by the attorneys of Ashley Schardein and Billy Menees, stating the motion “is open-ended and does not state the length of the requested extension.”
In the order, DeGiusti wrote the motion was denied without prejudice, meaning the motion can be refiled prior to the couple’s scheduled July 20 trial date.
Schardein and Menees were both indicted by a federal grand jury in May on counts of child abuse in Indian country and child neglect in Indian country for the alleged child abuse and torture of a 10-year-old girl in 2020.
Both were federally indicted after the Oklahoma Court or Criminal Appeals’ decision to apply the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma to the Choctaw Nation, meaning the case fell under federal jurisdiction as per the 1885 Major Crimes Act, which gives the federal government exclusive prosecutorial power in cases involving Native Americans defendants and victims within tribal lands, such as the Choctaw Nation.
The pair is accused of abusing the 10-year-old girl by excessively punishing with emotional and verbal abuse, physical abuse, including spanking, tying her hands and feet for long periods of time, shaving her head, not allowing her to use the restroom, and restricting her diet to oatmeal, spinach and water.
Attorneys for the couple state the motion was filed after not receiving discovery from federal prosecutors.
According to the motion, the couple’s attorneys also state that the complexity of the case also “supports the requested continuance and extensions.”
The motion states that the defense attorneys' schedules also “supports the requested continuance and extensions.”
Both Schardein and Menees also signed a waiver of speedy trial, in which DeGiusti ruled were also “open ended.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.