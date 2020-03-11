A judge denied a request for a new trial against National Oilwell Varco after allegations of jury misconduct were raised by attorneys representing two men killed in a well fire in January 2018 near Quinton.
The motion for new trial claimed a convicted felon served on the jury and that the jurors who served during the trial “violated their oaths and brought their personal experiences” into the deliberations.
District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan wrote in his order that he denied the motion without a response filed by NOV.
After a 10-day trial in January, a Pittsburg County jury found National Oilwell Varco partially responsible for the deaths of Josh Ray and Cody Risk stemming from the well fire.
Jurors found oil and gas companies Red Mountain and Crescent Consulting 60% responsible for the deaths of each man, with Patterson-UTI 30% responsible. The jury found NOV to be 10% responsible. All companies except NOV settled undisclosed amounts with the families prior to the trial.
The jury awarded $10 million in judgments in each of the cases for a total of $20 million, which made NOV responsible for $2 million in total.
Hogan wrote in his order that the juror in question answered "yes" when asked in a questionnaire if the juror or any member of the juror’s family ever been a party to any kind of lawsuit or court proceeding.
Neither side questioned the juror about the answer and both sides passed the jury for cause “thereby waiving the issue,” Hogan wrote.
The judge also said even though the juror oath says in part that the juror swears they have not been convicted of a felony “for which a period of time equal to the original judgment and sentence has not expired” the jurors suspended sentenced ended in 2010 and the juror believed she was eligible based on the wording of the oath.
“This issue could have been avoided with questions by the attorneys during the voir dire process,” Hogan wrote.
In the matter of jurors bringing their personal experiences into deliberations, Hogan wrote it was up to the parties to the litigation to question the prospective jurors during voir dire regarding knowledge and experience relevant to the issues in the case.
“This was not a typical case with two attorneys appearing with their clients armed with a Big Chief tablet and a number 2 pencil,” Hogan wrote. “At one point, the court counted 17 attorneys in the courtroom. There were so many attorneys at counsel tables the parties had to be seated behind the bar. With that many attorneys it is difficult to argue the subject was overlooked during voir dire.”
Hogan wrote the attorneys were aware that the court has previous experiences in the oil and gas drilling industry and that the attempt for a new trial was “an attempt to impeach” the verdict that went in favor of each plaintiff for $1 million.
“In weighing the alleged impropriety in an objective manner, it cannot be said the comments set forth in the affidavits swayed the unanimous verdict.”
Hogan ended his order by stating a juror is not required to leave his or her knowledge at home and that jury instructions “specifically state the jurors are to utilize reason, common sense, and personal experiences.”
Derrick James
