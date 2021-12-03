Defense attorneys for a woman accused of fatally shooting a McAlester man in 2019 are asking a federal judge to reconsider his denial of a motion to continue trial.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White denied a request filed by defense attorneys for Brenda Savage stating he found it “perplexing” given the attorneys’ insistence in previous hearings that the case move to trial as soon as possible “because a speedy trial is very important to their client and her physical safety.”
Savage, 57, of Del Valle, Texas, was indicted on second-degree murder in Indian Country and two other felonies by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Oklahoma for the death of 40-year-old Bart Jameson.
Savage’s attorneys asked for the continuance saying the defense's expert witness, Richard Ernest, will be testifying in a homicide trial in Maryland that week.
"Mr. Ernest's testimony is critical to a fair trial in this case," the defense motion states. "The testing that he performed provides exculpatory evidence that the defendant is entitled to present and that a jury in entitled to hear."
In a motion in opposition to a continuance filed by the government, prosecutors stated any other date outside of December 2021 and January 2022 "would create a conflict with the calendars of one or both government trial counsel."
"The government will be ready to proceed to trial on December 13," the government's motion states.
White said the defense could submit a motion for reconsideration with statements on whether the defense wanted to delay the trial pending the availability of Ernest, proposed dates in January or February could be available, and a signed waiver of speedy trial rights.
The defense wrote in their motion to reconsider that due to current workloads, a proposed date would be Feb. 1, 2022, with the defense writing that the government does not object to the proposed start date “or any other week in February.”
"Defendant again urges that Mr. Ernest’s testimony is critical to a fair trial in this case,” the defense writes. “The testing that he performed provides exculpatory evidence that the defendant is entitled to present and that a jury is entitled to hear.”
An attached speedy trial waiver signed by Savage was also attached to the motion to reconsider.
A decision on the motion to reconsider was not filed by press time Friday.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.