JBCC escapee charged with numerous felonies

An inmate who escaped from a local prison last week was charged with multiple charges stemming from the escape.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Preston S. Whittington, 24, escaped March 30 from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester and was captured March 31 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Whittington was charged April 1 with five felonies in Pittsburg County District Court because of his escape —Assault and battery on a police officer with a dangerous weapon, first degree robbery, kidnapping, larceny of an automobile, and escaping from Department of Corrections, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, McAlester police officers responded around 6 p.m. March 30 to JBCC for a report of a robbery.
When officers arrived, they spoke with a correctional officer that said she was walking to her car when she saw an inmate, later identified as Whittington, walking toward her, the affidavit states.
The correctional officers told police she asked Whittington what he was doing and he replied he was looking for his beanie, before he opened the car door.
The affidavit states the woman said she began screaming at Whittington that he could not get in her vehicle and the inmate grabbed a radio that was in the correctional officer’s hand and began to hit the officer multiple times in the head.
According to the affidavit, Whittington told the correctional officer he had a knife and for her to get into the passenger seat of her vehicle.
The correctional officer said he began to drive and when the vehicle got close to the gate of the prison, she jumped out of the vehicle with Whittington stopping the vehicle and acting like he was going to get the officer again before driving away, the affidavit states.
According to the police report, the correctional officer was treated at the McAlester Regional Health Center for bumps and bruises before being released.
ODOC records show Whittingham was serving multiple sentences out of Stephens County Court for kidnapping, burglary, and contributing to the delinquency of minors.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.