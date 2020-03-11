Jurors heard testimony from investigators and a medical examiner Wednesday during the third day of a first-degree murder trial in McAlester.
Bryce Miller, 17, was charged in June 2019 as an adult at the age of 16 for the shooting death of 16-year-old Jaylen Nelson near the intersection of State Highway 113 and Mekko Road in rural McAlester.
Wednesday’s testimony came from investigators from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and a medical examiner from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Det. Randy Hass testified about what he observed at the crime scene and how he obtained information leading to Miller's arrest.
During questioning, Hass said the pattern of the shell casings found at the scene “looked like the shooter was possibly moving.”
Hass said a McAlester Police Dept. captain called him later that day to tell Hass he received a phone call regarding a possible missing person.
The detective told the jury he identified Nelson through photos provided to him by the person who called the captain. Hass said he was told Nelson was hanging out with Miller the night before his death.
Another person was at the residence and told Hass she did not know anything, the detective testified.
Hass said deputies and investigators went with him to a residence to speak with Miller. Hass testified that when he asked to see Miller’s phone, Miller said he was going to delete a few things, but the detective grabbed it.
Miller later admitted to the investigators that he shot Nelson and did not know what he did with the gun because he blacked out, Hass testified.
Hass also said Miller told him that Nelson pulled a knife on him.
A deputy found a knife down the road from the crime scene, but it wasn't collected as evidence until the next day, Hass testified.
Shana Wilson, an OSBI criminologist, testified earlier in the day that she was unable to retrieve latent prints from the knife due to how long due to many possibilities like being exposed to the elements, being wiped clean, and other reasons.
Hass testified that he re-interviewed the person at the residence after he learned that she believed what happened “was her fault.”
The detective said he told the person during the interview to tell the truth and he knew she lied to him the first time they spoke. Hass testified that the person agreed to write a statement that he did not receive until weeks later and that the statement did not match the interview.
“It made me question her credibility,” Hass said.
The detective testified “he begged” for the person to be charged as an accessory to the murder because “she lied in a murder case which could have helped the murder suspect.”
OSBI investigators also testified Wednesday that Miller’s computer showed he visited websites that sold guns. Another OSBI agent testified that he pulled almost 200,000 pages of data from Miller's phone.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
