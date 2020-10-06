A McAlester man federally indicted in June for drug conspiracy faces new indictments connected to an alleged methamphetamine drug ring in southeast Oklahoma.
Federal grand jurors added five indictments against Kyle Lee Hamby, 29, according to documents filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Court documents show Hamby was originally indicted in June on one count of drug conspiracy.
Hamby, along with Heath Lloyd Taylor, 41, of McAlester, and nine others, are accused of possessing with the intent to distribute and distributing methamphetamine, acquiring and transporting quantities of methamphetamine from sources located in southern California, maintained residences and locations in LeFlore County for distribution, using violence to collect drug proceeds and to promote discipline within the distributors and more, the indictment states.
The indictment also alleges Hamby directed numerous individuals to deliver methamphetamine “on consignment” or for cash.
An individual instructed to deliver methamphetamine for Hamby in January 2019 was a victim of a homicide in Le Flore County June 9, the indictment states.
More than $30,000 was seized by law enforcement from the residence where the homicide occurred in Monroe, Oklahoma in what was deemed a robbery, court documents states.
Taylor is accused in the indictment of sending two individuals from Muskogee to the residence in Monroe on June 9 “for the purpose of purchasing a large quantity of methamphetamine.”
Along with ordering assaults on individuals for unpaid drug debts, Hamby directed an inmate at the Mable Basset Correctional Facility in McLoud to stab “an individual known by the Grand Jury,” the indictment states.
Taylor is also accused in the indictment of directing individuals to purchase and transport at least $344,781 worth of methamphetamine from California for distribution in Oklahoma with an additional trip made to Oklahoma City for the purchase of $50,000 worth of methamphetamine.
According to the indictment, Taylor is also accused of directing an individual “to administer discipline” to a 15-year-old translator who he believed “had disrespected him” before sending the video of the assault to three people.
Taylor is also accused of arranging the purchase of numerous firearms for other individuals, the indictment states.
According to the indictment, a total of $390,138 along with five firearms was seized as part of the investigation in California and Oklahoma.
Others named in the 17-page indictment include Edward Charles Sofsky, age 28, of Poteau, Oklahoma; Rhanda Danielle Chautee Billy aka Rhonda Billy, age 28, of Wister, Oklahoma; Marty Ray Campbell, age 45, of Muldrow, Oklahoma; Kevin Leon King, age 36, of Muldrow, Oklahoma; Chelsea Lynn Cox; Jimmy Leon Bender Jr.; Chancey Tanielle Yandell; Megan Marie Rogers; and Shirley Jeanette Collins.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
