An order of dismissal hearing is scheduled regarding charges against a McAlester couple accused of torturing a 10-year-old girl.
Ashley Dawn Marie Schardein, 25, and Billy James Menees, 28, were each charged in May 2020 with several counts related to the alleged child abuse and torture of a 10-year-old girl with Native American status, according to documents filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said his office has been in contact with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Muskogee and prosecutors with the Choctaw Nation regarding the case.
A hearing over an order to dismiss the Pittsburg County charges is scheduled to be heard May 7, according to court documents.
As of Monday afternoon, no filings had been made against the couple in federal or tribal courts in advance of the hearing to dismiss.
Schardein is also accused in Pittsburg County District Court of hitting a 4-year-old in the back of the head and grabbing the child's arm, while Menees is charged with “willfully permitting and allowing” the abuse of the 4-year-old, according to documents.
Sullivan said state charges regarding the 4 year-old child will not be dismissed against the two.
Court records show the two were accused of torturing the 10-year-old girl “by excessively punishing with emotional and verbal abuse, physical abuse, including spanking, tying her hands and feet for long periods of time, shaving her head, not allowing her to use the restroom, forcing her to sleep on a concrete floor with no pillow, no blanket and intentionally keeping it cold in the room, restricting her diet to oatmeal, spinach and water, and/or forcing her to stand up for painfully long periods of time during the day sometimes in wet clothing under a cold fan.”
Other charges filed against Schardein and Menees included kidnapping and alleged instances of striking the 10-year-old girl with a large wooden paddle, wooden spoon, a sock stuffed with a bar of soap, a belt, and smashing the child’s head into a wall, documents state.
The pair’s attorney, Brecken Wagner, first filed a motion to dismiss the charges due to lack of jurisdiction soon after a July 2020 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in McGirt v. Oklahoma.
The motion stated the 10-year-old girl allegedly abused and tortured by the pair is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and therefore, the state of Oklahoma did not have proper prosecution of the pair since the crime occurred against a Native American within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation’s reservation.
District 18 Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin denied the motion in August 2020 ruling no evidence of the child’s Native American status was provided and that the Oklahoma Enabling Act “conferred jurisdiction over criminal cases to the state of Oklahoma. The Act states all pending criminal cases, other than those falling under federal jurisdiction, would be ‘prosecuted to a final determination in the state court of Oklahoma.’”
A motion to reconsider was then filed by the defense stating, “In a probable desire to deny a motion to dismiss a criminal complaint and free two person accused from incarceration in a county jail, this court also made a finding which may have possibly dissolved the sovereignty of an entire race of people and at the very least created mass uncertainty.” That motion was also denied by McLaughlin in November 2020.
The two were released from the Pittsburg County Jail after posting bail in August 2020 and have not been in custody since before the dismissal.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.