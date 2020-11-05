‘Habitual offender’ charged for contraband drops

A Shawnee man was charged with numerous felonies after he attempted to make a contraband drop at a local prison.
Timothy John Miller, 42, was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, two counts of bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, and possession of cell phone or electronic device in penal institution, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
Investigators described Miller as a “habitual offender” in court documents and identified Miller as “the person making the majority of the contraband drops into the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center.
Miller was being held Wednesday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $70,000 accumulation bond.
Court documents show Miller was charged in March in Pittsburg County District Court with trafficking in illegal drugs and bringing contraband into jail/penal institution after attempting to bring more than 20 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and cell phones onto JBCC property.
Documents show Miller was released on his own recognizance after his March arrest.
Miller was also charged in September in Cleveland County District Court with trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute and conspiracy after he attempted to make a contraband drop into the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center in Lexington.
Court documents filed in that case show Miller was released from the Cleveland County Jail after posting a $57,000 bond through a bondsman and failed to appear for a later court date.
A bench warrant for Miller’s failure to appear was issued, according to court documents. He was released on the previous bond after appearing in court in October, court documents state.
Miller was seen by JBCC staff attempting to get of the roof of the prison in October, according to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Oklahoma Department of Corrections investigators.
The report states McAlester Police Department officers were called and detained Miller.
Investigators wrote in the affidavit Miller was in possession of 120 grams of methamphetamine, four pounds of marijuana, and “a small garden shovel.”
ODOC investigators wrote Miller was recently charged for the attempted contraband drop at LARC. Court documents state Miller’s co-conspirator told investigators Miller made “$500-$1,000” for each drop made into ODOC facilities across the state.
“Miller is a suspect in three other ODOC cases in regard to illegal contraband drops,” the report states.
Investigators also wrote an inmate at JBCC identified Miller “as the person making the majority of the contraband drops in JBCC.”
“Miller is a habitual offender who continues to make illegal contraband drops in ODOC facilities,” the affidavit states.
The report ends with investigators asking for Miller to be held with no bond based on the danger Miller presents to ODOC.
“Your affiant believes there is nothing in place that will prevent Miller from continuing to make illegal contraband drops into ODOC facilities, creating a dangerous situation,” the affidavit states.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
