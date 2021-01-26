A former Pittsburg County Court Clerk was sentenced after an investigation found she hired a relative to work in the office in 2019.
Court records show District 18 Special Judge Brian McLaughlin sentenced Cynthia Ledford, 51, to a one-year deferred sentence for one count of misdemeanor nepotism along with a $100 fine and other court costs along with probation and supervision fees of $40 a month.
A misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer was dismissed against Ledford, according to documents filed in the case.
Court documents in the case show the District 22 District Attorney’s Office, which covers Hughes, Pontotoc, and Seminole Counties, prosecuted the case against Ledford.
A probable cause affidavit filed in the case state the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation opened the investigation into Ledford after receiving information that she employed a family member at the Pittsburg County Court Clerk’s Office in 2019 between the months of May and July.
Ledford originally told investigators the family member was employed through the Choctaw Nation’s Summer Youth Program “but was allowed to work” in the office and that the family member was paid and supervised by the tribe, the affidavit states.
The former court clerk later recanted her statement and admitted she paid the family member with the court revolving fund after the family member was hired as a part-time employee of the office and that she signed all of the family member’s time sheets.
According to the affidavit, Ledford said “she knew it was illegal to employ the family member in the court clerk’s office.”
The family member told investigators that Ledford “had known it was against the nepotism statutes but employed her anyways.”
Investigators wrote in the affidavit that time sheets showed the family member was employed as a third deputy between May and July 2019 and was paid a total of $935 with all time sheets signed by Ledford, according to the report.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
