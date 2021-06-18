The former head of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood previously imprisoned at Oklahoma State Penitentiary was federally indicted this month along with his mother for allegedly running a large methamphetamine trafficking organization.
A superseding indictment was unsealed Thursday in the Western District of Oklahoma charging Chance Alan Wilson, 36, originally from Wayne, Oklahoma, with one count of drug conspiracy, nine counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and money laundering conspiracy.
Chance Wilson was originally indicted in December 2020 on a single count of drug conspiracy with the superseding indictment filed June 1 adding the additional charges and listing his mother, Deanna Dannett Wilson, 55, of Wayne, as a co-conspirator and charging her with money laundering conspiracy and money laundering, according to court records filed in the Western District of Oklahoma.
According to the indictment, Chance Alan Wilson was the head of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood — a prison gang that operates largely within prison facilities throughout Oklahoma. Investigators allege Chance Alan Wilson used contraband cell phones from his prison cell, organized and led a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in prisons, and throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states.
“Through a network of individuals working for him outside of prison, Chance Alan Wilson arranged for his source of supply to deliver methamphetamine to individuals operating stash houses on his behalf,” court documents state. “These stash houses were houses or apartments where bulk quantities of methamphetamine were stored and packaged for re-distribution and where money from drug sales was collected and maintained.”
Investigators allege his mother accepted large sums of drug proceeds from him and used those funds to purchase various assets, including a $138,000 manufactured home, purchased with cashier’s checks and cash.
Court documents state Chance Alan Wilson used a cell phone and encrypted text messages to coordinate the drug trafficking organization and he "was conservatively responsible for directing and orchestrating the movement of several hundred kilograms of methamphetamine."
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma, if convicted on the drug trafficking charges, Chance Alan Wilson faces a potential penalty of at least 10 years and up to life in prison and a fine up to $10,000,000.
Both Chance Alan Wilson and Deanna Wilson each face a period of imprisonment of up to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $500,000 with Deanna Wilson facing an additional period of imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of not more than $250,000 (or a fine of twice the value of the property involved in the transaction whichever is greater,) for money laundering.
Chance Alan Wilson was removed from Oklahoma State Penitentiary and was being housed at a prison in North Carolina prior to his arraignment Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
The case is a result of an investigation conducted by Homeland Security Investigations, the Internal Revenue System – Criminal Investigations, and the Oklahoma City Police Department.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
