First-degree murder cases set for trial this month were moved to a later date due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Jury terms throughout the state were cancelled in March after Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Noma Gurich issued an order cancelling all jury terms through May 15 and for cases to be continued in the next available jury dockets.
District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan released an administrative order in April striking the May jury docket pursuant to direction received from Gurich.
“If needed, the Court will add one week to each of the fall dockets,” Hogan wrote in his order.
Michael Crawley, 41, was bound over for a new trial on a first-degree murder charge in February for the November 2015 death of Amber Brewer, also known as Amber Hayes, after she was killed during a police pursuit. A jury in 2017 convicted Crawley under a provision of an Oklahoma law that allows a defendant to be charged with first-degree murder if someone dies while the defendant is committing another felony.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeal overturned the conviction and ordered a new trial in the case in September 2018. The original first-degree murder charge was dismissed in August 2019 after Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Tim Mills denied two motions made by prosecutors to continue court proceedings due to the unavailability of the original medical examiner in the case and officers who investigated the scene the night of the incident. Prosecutors moved for the case to be dismissed and refiled the first-degree murder charge against Crawley the same day.
Crawley is currently being held in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Alverey Braxton, 25, was charged in March 2019 with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 39-year-old Amanda Parham-Lee.
Braxton also faces charges of felony possession of firearms after conviction, and felony committing a felony with a firearm with defaced ID number.
He was bound over on the charges in August 2019.
Investigators in the case claim Braxton’s claim of the shooting to be an accident were not true and that the evidence gathered suggests that Braxton had an argument with Parham-Lee and reacted by shooting her in the chest with a .308 rifle.
Braxton is in the custody of the ODOC.
Crawley and Braxton’s trial were both moved to the September trial docket, according to court documents.
A third first-degree murder trial scheduled for May has not been given a new date.
Tyas Short, 19, was charged in April 2019 for the shooting death of 21-year-old Lane Crawley following an altercation on Krebs Lake Road.
Short posted a $250,000 bond through a bondsman 18 days after being charged and will remain out of custody.
The Pittsburg County Courthouse currently remains under restricted access. Persons who enter the courthouse are advised to make an appointment in advance with the county office with which they want to conduct business. Before entering the courthouse through the handicapped entrance, individuals must pass a checkpoint that includes a temperature check to see if they are running a fever.
County commissioners have placed the reopening of the courthouse onto the Monday meeting agenda.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalsternews.com
