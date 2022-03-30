Federal prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss indictments against two people accused of conspiring to burn down a Quinton residence in 2020 for $150.
Tori Danea Nunley, 24, of Barling, Arkansas, and Vincent David Wallen, 24, of Quinton, were each indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma with conspiracy with Wallen indicted with arson in Indian Country.
Wallen is accused of accepting $150 from Nunley to burn down a residence in Quinton on Nov. 3, 2020.
Federal prosecutors filed the motion to dismiss the indictments against the pair stating Nunley is currently serving two concurrent seven-year deferred sentences for conspiracy and malicious injury to property over $1,000 following a guilty plea.
“At the time the federal indictment was filed, the government was unaware of the state conviction,” the motion states.
Government prosecutors said Wallen is a tribal member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and that the case will be “referred to the Choctaw Nation for any future proceedings.”
Choctaw Nation District Court records show Wallen was charged with second-degree arson in October 2021 with the case on hold pending the resolution of the federal case.
Both were charged after a house fire in Quinton with investigators receiving information that Nunley was involved with the fire.
According to an affdidavit filed in the case, Nunley first told investigators that she didn’t do it before saying she was aware of the fire “but didn’t set it.”
Nunley told investigators that she had “meant it as joke and that she didn't think he would actually do it” before showing the text messages between her and Wallan, the affidavit states.
The report states that the messages between Nunley and Wallen were about payment arrangements with Wallan stating he stated “he would do what she wanted for $100” with Nunley saying once it was complete, she would pay him $200.
Nunley said she ran into Wallen in town and joked to him about burning a house down and “didn’t think he would do it” before she woke up to messages telling her about the house burning down, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, Nunley texted Wallen that he "helped heal her heart.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
