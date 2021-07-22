Federal trial set for McAlester man

A trial against a McAlester man federally indicted for assaulting law enforcement officers with his vehicle during a Tulsa-area pursuit is scheduled to begin in August.
Court records show Jeffrey Brent Thomas, 43, was indicted in May in the Northern District of Oklahoma with two counts of aggravated assault of a federal officer with a deadly and dangerous weapon and one count of eluding a police officer in Indian Country.
A spokesman with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Department told the News-Capital in April that TCSO deputies were assisting U.S. Marshals with a warrant service Brent Thomas in Berryville when he fled from officers.
Court documents show a warrant was issued in Pittsburg County District Court Feb. 26 for Thomas’ arrest after two felony charges of lewd molestation were filed by the District 18 District Attorney’s Office.
Choctaw Nation District Court records show a warrant was issued April 1 for Thomas’ arrest for three felony counts of child sexual abuse with a bond of $100,000.
According to an affidavit prepared by the FBI, Thomas fled from law enforcement following a traffic stop and led officers on a pursuit that lasted 26 miles before ending in Glenpool.
During the pursuit, Thomas is accused of striking a vehicle driven by a U.S. Marshal and another law enforcement vehicle with two TCSO deputies inside.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in July 2020 that Congress never disestablished the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation in eastern Oklahoma, meaning cases involving Native Americans fall under tribal and federal jurisdiction as per the 1885 Major Crimes Act.
Thomas is identified in court documents as a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
Judge Claire V. Eagan scheduled the trial against Thomas to begin Aug. 9 at 9:15 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Tulsa.
Eagen made the ruling after Thomas’ original trial date in June was continued.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.