A federal trial is scheduled to begin this month against a McAlester man federally indicted for assaulting law enforcement officers with his vehicle during a Tulsa-area pursuit.
Court records show Jeffrey Brent Thomas, 43, was indicted in May in the Northern District of Oklahoma with two counts of aggravated assault of a federal officer with a deadly and dangerous weapon and one count of eluding a police officer in Indian Country.
The trial was moved from the November trial docket after U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan granted a motion to continue the trial after attorneys for Thomas said the defense needed additional time to review and analyze discovery and discuss a possible pretrial resolution and sentence.
Thomas is also facing additional indictments in the Eastern District of Oklahoma for three counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country and one count of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country.
“While the alleged conduct leading to the charges filed in the Eastern District is unrelated to the charges in this Court, the resolution of the charges here could affect what occurs there, and vice-versa,” the motion to continue stated.
Thomas’ defense attorney said there remains a “possibility of a global resolution” on his indictments “ultimately conserving significant judicial resources, as well as providing a benefit to Mr. Thomas,” the motion stated.
A spokesman with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Department told the News-Capital in April that TCSO deputies were assisting U.S. Marshals with a warrant service Brent Thomas in Berryville when he fled from officers.
Court documents show a warrant was issued in Pittsburg County District Court Feb. 26 for Thomas’ arrest after two felony charges of lewd molestation were filed by the District 18 District Attorney’s Office.
Choctaw Nation District Court records show a warrant was issued April 1 for Thomas’ arrest for three felony counts of child sexual abuse with a bond of $100,000.
According to an affidavit prepared by the FBI, Thomas fled from law enforcement following a traffic stop and led officers on a pursuit that lasted 26 miles before ending in Glenpool.
During the pursuit, Thomas is accused of striking a vehicle driven by a U.S. Marshal and another law enforcement vehicle with two TCSO deputies inside.
A pretrial conference is set in the case for Jan. 5 at 10:30 a.m. with jury instructions, voir dire questions, and trial briefs to be filed by Jan. 11.
The trial is currently scheduled to begin Jan. 18 at 9:15 a.m. in Eagan courtroom at the federal courthouse in Tulsa.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
