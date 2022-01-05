The trial against a McAlester man accused of assaulting law enforcement officers with his vehicle during a Tulsa-area pursuit scheduled to begin this month has been continued.
U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan on Tuesday granted the continuance of the trial against 44-year-old Jeffrey Brent Thomas.
Court records show Thomas was indicted in May in the Northern District of Oklahoma with two counts of aggravated assault of a federal officer with a deadly and dangerous weapon and one count of eluding a police officer in Indian Country with his trial set to being this month in Tulsa.
Attorneys for Thomas requested the continuance stating the defense needed additional time to review discovery and discuss a possible pretrial resolution and sentence.
“Most importantly, Mr. Thomas is currently facing significantly more complex and serious charges in the United States District Court for the Eastern District,” Thomas’ attorney wrote in the motion. “While the alleged conduct leading to the charges filed in the Eastern District is unrelated to the charges in this Court, the resolution of the charges here could affect what occurs there, and vice-versa.”
Thomas’ attorney said the additional time is also needed to potentially discuss with the U.S. “the possibility of a global resolution, ultimately conserving significant judicial resources, as well as providing a benefit to Mr. Thomas.”
According to an affidavit prepared by the FBI, Thomas fled from law enforcement serving a warrant on Thomas who fled from a traffic stop and led officers on a pursuit that lasted 26 miles before ending in Glenpool.
During the pursuit, Thomas is accused of striking a vehicle driven by a U.S. Marshal and another law enforcement vehicle with two TCSO deputies inside.
Thomas was wanted on numerous counts of lewd molestation in Pittsburg County and the Choctaw Nation District Courts before the cases were moved to federal court due to Thomas being Native American.
Thomas was indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma for three counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country and one count of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country.
The trial is now scheduled to begin March 21, 2023, at the federal courthouse in Tulsa.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com.
