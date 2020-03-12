Family member admonished, jurors hear testimony in murder trial

Jury deliberations were anticipated Friday in a first-degree murder case after more testimony was heard on the trial's fourth day.
Bryce Miller, 17, was charged in June 2019 as an adult at the age of 16 for the shooting death of 16-year-old Jaylen Nelson near the intersection of State Highway 113 and Mekko Road in rural McAlester.
District 18 Assistant District Attorney Michon Hastings-Hughes and District 18 First Assistant DA Adam Scharn rested the prosecution's case Thursday morning after jurors heard testimony about what investigators found on Miller’s cell phone and a desktop computer, including text messages and internet searches.
When Miller’s defense team — local attorney Brecken Wagner and Norman attorney David Smith — asked if there was any evidence that Miller used the dark web to purchase a firearm, the investigator said there was not.
Prosecutors then asked if Stewart could exclude the possibility that Miller purchased a gun from the dark web, the answer was “he could have.”
After the state rested, the defense gave an oral motion for demur, arguing the state did not meet its burden of proving the first-degree murder charge.
District 18 Associate District Judge Brendon Bridges ruled that the state did present enough evidence during the case-in-chief to take the case to the jury.
After lunch, the defense began by calling Starla Edge, a friend of both Miller and Nelson.
Edge told the jury that Miller confessed to her that he fatally shot Nelson and that she did not tell investigators that she knew about it until the following week.
The defense questioned Edge about an immunity agreement she made with the DA’s office in exchange for her testimony in the case, and if she felt it was necessary for her to enter into the agreement.
Prosecutors later read the agreement to Edge and she testified that she agreed to testify that Miller fatally shot Nelson for her — “otherwise Jaylen would kill her later,” prosecutors said.
Edge told jurors during the prosecution’s cross-examination that she told investigators that she felt like she was responsible for Nelson’s death.
Judge Bridges later admonished one of Edge's family members for allegedly shaking her head during the testimony. The judge told the family members that shaking her head during a murder trial “was inappropriate” before the family member left the courtroom voluntarily.
The case is expected to be handed to the jury for deliberation on Friday.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
