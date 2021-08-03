A Eufaula man is accused of driving under the influence during a March fatal accident that killed one person on State Highway 9A.
Rodney J. Hartline, 41, was charged with first-degree manslaughter for the death of 20-year-old Jacob Baboa, according to court documents filed by the district 18 District Attorney’s Office.
Hartline was booked and released on his own recognize from the Pittsburg County Jail following a Friday court hearing at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
A court minute filed in the case states the family for Baboa asked would have liked a bond for Hartline, they were informed of the condition Hartline is in due to injuries received in the March accident.
Court documents state Hartline is in the care of a guardian following treatment in a long-term care facility “for several months” prior to his release in late July.
A probable cause affidavit states troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 9 and determined Borba was driving a gray 2000 Toyota Camry eastbound on the highway with front seat passenger Amani Hunt.
Hartline was driving a 2007 Audi A4 westbound when he travelled left of center and into the path of Borba before striking Borba’s vehicle head-on, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, Borba died at the scene from his injuries while Hunt and Hartline were both seriously injured and flown by medical helicopter to a Tulsa-area hospital.
A blood kit was conducted on Hartline and was sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for analysis which found positive results for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and metabolites of THC, the report states.
“The presence of THC and its metabolites indicated recent and repeated consumption of marijuana,” wrote Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Tim Baker in his report.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
