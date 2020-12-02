A man identified as an employee of Hartshorne Public Schools was charged for illegally using a credit card belonging to the school district.
Aaron McCarty, 36, McAlester, was charged with felony fraudulent use of a credit card number and misdemeanor petit larceny, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
Records show McCarty was released from the Pittsburg County Jail after posting a $7,500 bond through a bondswoman.
An affidavit prepared by Pittsburg County Undersheriff Frankie McClendon, school officials notified McClendon after it was discovered McCarty made several unauthorized purchases with a school credit card.
After evidence was provided to investigators, a deputy spoke with McCarty on the phone and he agreed to speak with investigators at the sheriff’s department, the affidavit states.
During the interview, McCarty admitted to making the purchases because he thought “the school could just take” what the purchases cost out of his paycheck, the report states.
According to the affidavit, when asked about a bag of tools that were missing from the school vehicle he was allowed to drive, McCarty said he pawned the items off with the help of a woman in Oklahoma City.
The woman told investigators she helped McCarty pawn the items because he didn’t have any identification and received $150 for the tools, the report states.
She also said McCarty wired her money to give to him, according to the affidavit.
“Aaron admitted that he had made all the purchases that were listed on the credit card report,” McClendon wrote in his report.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.