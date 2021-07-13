Former Hartshorne City Clerk Meredith Dunkin reported Monday to a federal prison in Texas.
Dunkin was sentenced in May to nine months in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons after pleading guilty to theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.
BOP records show Dunkin, 48, is housed at FMC Carswell in Fort Worth, Texas which is described as an administrative security federal medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.
Her release date is noted as April 10, 2022.
Along with her nine-month sentence, Dunkin is ordered to repay restitution to the city of Hartshorne in the amount of $80,083.35 in installments of “not less than $300 beginning 60 days” from her release from prison” with 100% of any tax refund from the IRS to be used towards the payment until a zero balance is achieved.
The court determined that Dunkin did not have the ability to pay interest and waived the interest requirement for the restitution payments.
Dunkin will be supervised for two years following her release by federal probation officials.
U.S. District Judge David Joseph also ordered that Dunkin could not open any new lines of credit without the approval of the court and if found to have an addiction to gambling, to enter treatment for the addiction along with a self-ban from casinos across the state of Oklahoma for the two-years she is under federal supervision.
The city of Hartshorne is also seeking victim impact statements from residents in the case against former city treasurer Shirley Day.
Day pleaded guilty in June to one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.
Federal prosecutors announced they would seek probation and restitution in the amount of $160,043 against Day to be paid to the city of Hartshorne.
“Because you are a resident of the City of Hartshorne, you are deemed a ‘victim’ as well as the city itself,” said the city of Hartshorne in a statement. “We encourage you to feel free to contact any council member or come by city hall to pick up a form. You can also present your submission as a document, but the information needed in heading is available on the court provided form. We ask you to return your statement as how this theft directly, indirectly, affected you as an individual citizen and the city in general. Please return this to the city hall for delivery to the Federal prosecutors. Please use victim identification number 6422205 when you are submitting your statement.”
An investigatory audit conducted by the state auditor’s office included an executive summary that showed a possible amount of $1,725,336.16 of the city of Hartshorne’s utility revenues were not deposited during the combined periods of July 2009 through July 2016.
Regarding utility billing, the report states “Shirley Day did not appear to effectively execute her duties as City Treasurer in the collection, recording and depositing of utility billing revenue.
Both Day and Dunkin retired from their posts with the city and Carolyn Trueblood resigned from her position as Hartshorne mayor.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.