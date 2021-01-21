The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a judge’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit alleging Pittsburg County jail staff mocked and refused medical treatment to a former inmate with a medication-induced erection.
Dustin Lance, 35, filed the lawsuit in October 2017 against the Board of Commissioners of Pittsburg County, Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris in his official capacity, five Pittsburg County Jail staff members who were employed at the time of the incident, the McAlester Regional Health Center, a doctor, and former PCSO Sheriff Joel Kerns.
Lance alleges Pittsburg County Jail staff mocked him and refused medical care for a drug-induced, 91-hour erection he suffered while he was an inmate at the facility. He is asking for more than $5 million in damages after he says he suffered “irreparable and permanent damage” to his penis due to the alleged “indifference and cavalier” attitude toward his health while he was in the Pittsburg County Jail between Dec. 15, 2016, and Dec. 19, 2016.
Kerns was sheriff at the time of the alleged incident and is named in the lawsuit "in his individual capacity". Morris was sworn in as sheriff Jan. 4, 2017 and is named in the lawsuit "in his official capacity."
U.S. District Judge Ronald White dismissed the case during a summary judgement hearing on Sept. 20, 2019. According to White’s decision, the dismissal against Dr. Gary Lee was without prejudice with the remaining parties with prejudice, meaning that the parties could not be sued again on the same matter.
Lance appealed White’s summary judgement dismissing the lawsuit against the official capacity of Morris and four of the five staff members employed at the time of Lance’s incident to the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit.
The Tenth Circuit’s decision reversed a decision to grant a motion of summary judgment regarding Morris in his official capacity.
The Appeals Court concluded that after reviewing the evidence in the case, three of the four jail employees “violated a clearly established constitutional right” and that White “erred in granting their motions for summary judgement” while finding that the fourth jail employee did not violate Lance’s constitutional rights.
Like the district court, the Appeals Court ruled that one of the jail guards, Edward Morgan, had qualified immunity because he didn’t violate Lance’s constitutional right to medical care.
The Appeals Court ruled that the jail deciding to release Lance on an own-recognizance bond instead of transporting Lance to a Tulsa hospital caused Lance to languish in pain “while he waited for transportation” to the hospital.
“That pain resulted directly from the jail guards’ refusal to drive Mr. Lance to the second hospital,” the order states.
The Tenth Circuit’s decision states that although Lance sued Kerns and the McAlester Regional Health Center Authority “the appeal does not address the claims” against the two parties.
Court documents show Lance was no longer pursuing claims against the Board of Commissioners of Pittsburg County.
The case is now remanded back to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma for further proceedings in accordance with the Tenth Circuit’s opinion.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
