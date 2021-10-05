A detention hearing is set for a Texas woman indicted in the 2019 shooting death of a McAlester man.
Brenda Burdue Savage, 57, of Del Valle, Texas, was indicted Sept. 28 by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Oklahoma for the death of 40-year-old Bart Jameson and was taken into federal custody Sept. 29.
The federal grand jury charged Savage by indictment on second degree murder in Indian Country, use, carry, brandish, and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and causing the death of a person in the course of a violation of Title 18 U.S.C. 924 (c)(1)(A).
Savage appeared for her Tuesday afternoon video arraignment where she pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Attorneys for Savage requested a detention hearing for their client and a federal judge set the hearing at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
A detention hearing is where a federal judge will decide after hearing argument on whether to release a defendant on personal recognizance/unsecured appearance bond, release on conditions, or hold the defendant in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service prior to trial.
Savage was federally indicted after the Oklahoma Court or Criminal Appeals’ decision to apply the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma to the Choctaw Nation, meaning the case falls under federal jurisdiction as per the 1885 Major Crimes Act, which gives the federal government exclusive prosecutorial power in cases involving Native Americans defendants and victims within tribal lands, such as the Choctaw Nation.
McAlester Police Officer Daniel McHenry wrote in a probable cause affidavit that officers were dispatched to a residence on South Elm Avenue on Jan. 30 for a report of “an accidental shooting.”
A witness at the residence told McHenry that Savage shot Jameson with Savage stating to the officer that she did shoot Jameson, the affidavit states. The witness said that Jameson needed an ambulance before Savage said that he didn’t because “he’s dead,” McHenry wrote in the report.
McHenry noted in the affidavit that Savage did not “seem to be bothered by the situation.”
The officer was told by one of the men that Savage shot Jameson “for no reason,” the report states.
A loaded .9mm Beretta APX was found “slightly under the couch in the living room wrapped in a white washcloth” with 13 bullets left in the magazine, the affidavit states.
According to McHenry’s report, another loaded magazine was found near a vehicle that was parked outside the residence.
