Deputies reel in burglary suspect trying to swim away

Deputies used a boat to arrest a man who attempted to elude them by swimming away from investigators implicating him for a string of burglaries in northern Pittsburg County.
Court documents show Jacob Wayne Brauning, 33, of San Antonio, Texas, was charged with possess motor vehicle/parts with altered VIN, obstructing an officer, and knowingly concealing and/or receiving stolen property, according to documents filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Jail records show Brauning was being held Thursday on a cumulative $10,000 bond along with a hold for Seminole County.
According to Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris, a concerned citizen called PCSO from the Piney Creek area about an abandoned boat and golf cart on Aug. 6.
An investigation determined the boat was stolen from McIntosh County and the golf cart stolen from the Piney Creek area, where a kayak was also reported stolen, Morris said.
“Deputies also noticed that a vehicle sitting on the property had the battery from the stolen golf cart inside it,” Morris said. “The vehicle was seized for further investigation.”
Morris said deputies later took a report of a stolen jet ski in an area where the stolen kayak was also recovered.
“Over the next few days there were multiple burglaries and items stolen along the shores of Lake Eufaula,” Morris said.
Deputies were able to recover the stolen jet ski at another location south of where it was reportedly stolen, Morris said.
The sheriff said deputies worked “tirelessly” over the next few days chasing calls of stolen items trying to identify and locate the suspect.
On Aug. 8, deputies received information about a jet ski that was found at Crowder Point and deputies attempted to find the suspect, identified as Brauning.
“Deputies noticed Brauning was swimming through the lake away from them and they ordered him to return to shore,” Morris said. “Brauning then started to swim faster away.”
Morris said deputies were able to get assistance from a citizen with a boat and pursued Brauning through the lake.
He said deputies apprehended Brauning with the assistance of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Lake Patrol.
“Later investigation and searched warrants revealed stolen fishing equipment, a stolen gun, cash and food that had been stolen from Area 51 Marina in Arrowhead, a stolen camper, and another stolen golf cart,” Morris said.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.