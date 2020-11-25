Deputies dismantle chop shop

A Crowder man was arrested and charged for operating a chop shop in Pittsburg County.
Joseph Anthony Sieger, 62, was charged Monday with a single felony count of operating a chop shop, according to documents filed by the District 18 District Attorney’s Office.
Jail records show Sieger was being held Tuesday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Deputy Brent Owens wrote in a probable cause affidavit he went to a residence on Rock Creek Road to search for a stolen four-wheeler.
When deputies arrived, Sieger was observed walking away from deputies toward a barn where a man deputies were attempting to locate was, the report states.
When they asked the man if he knew anything about a stolen four-wheeler and said they were informed about stolen property located on the property and were given permission to search the residence, the affidavit states.
The man told deputies he did not know anything about a stolen four-wheeler and that he was the owner of the residence and went inside to get proof, the report states.
According to the affidavit, deputies saw a newer model truck that was completely disassembled in front of the house and when the VIN number was ran, it came back as stolen out of Tulsa County.
When deputies went to look for the man, they discovered he ran out the back door of the residence, the report states.
When Sieger was asked about where the man went and about the stolen truck, Sieger did not cooperate and was arrested and taken to the Pittsburg County Jail, the report states.
During a search of the property, deputies found another stolen truck from Ada and an individual showed up from Enid to purchase parts from the stolen truck that were listed online for purchase, the affidavit states.
According to Owen’s report, five trucks were impounded from the residence along with two tractors, a trailer, and a side by side.
At the jail, deputies found that Sieger had a small bag containing a crystal-like substance on his person, the report states.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
