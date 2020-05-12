Attorneys for a Texas woman accused of fatally shooting a McAlester man are now asking the state’s highest criminal court to order a dismissal in the case.
The defense for Brenda Savage, 56, of Del Valle, Texas, is petitioning the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to issue a writ of mandamus ordering the dismissal of a first-degree murder charge.
Savage was charged in January 2019 with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 40-year-old Bart Jameson at a McAlester residence.
Her defense team, comprised of local attorneys Brecken Wagner and Blake Lynch, claims double jeopardy in the case after a mistrial was declared during a January trial and filed a motion to dismiss in the case.
Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Tim Mills denied the motion to dismiss in February after receiving briefs from both the defense and the prosecution. Mills also denied a motion for default judgement filed by the defense claiming prosecutors missed a filing deadline.
Attorneys asked Mills for his reasoning behind not granting the motion to dismiss, which Mills gave in April.
A stay was issued in the case after Savage’s attorneys gave their intention to seek a writ of mandamus from the Appeals Court with the motion stating prosecutors did not object to the request.
A writ of mandamus in the judiciary is an order from a higher court to a subordinate court ordering the subordinate court to properly fulfill its official duties or correct an abuse of discretion.
According to Mills’ ruling, the stay remains in effect until a ruling is issued by the Appeals Court. The tentatively-scheduled trial was also struck from the September docket, according to the ruling.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.