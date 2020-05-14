Woman charged after pursuit
A Tahlequah woman was charged after leading officers on a pursuit with her 4-year-old child in the vehicle.
Sarah Marie Long, 33, was charged with endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude a police officer and child endangerment, according to documents filed in the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Kiowa Police Officer Katelyn White observed Long traveling 70 mph in a 40 mph zone inside Kiowa city limits.
White wrote in her report the woman refused to stop for the officer and as the pursuit neared the Atoka County line, the officer pulled next to the vehicle Long was driving and signaled for the woman to stop, in which the woman did not comply.
The officer was notified by Stringtown officers that stop sticks were setup and as the pursuit came to the Stringtown officer’s location, the woman swerved and avoided the stop sticks, the report states.
After the failed attempt, officers from the Atoka Police Department set up stop sticks on the North Boggy Bridge on U.S. Highway 69 and the woman came to a stop before hitting the stop sticks, according to White’s report.
After placing the woman in custody, the woman appeared to White to be “highly agitated” and told officers “she was being hacked by her brother and the mayor,” the affidavit states.
According to the report, Long also told officers she did not see symbol or markings on White’s patrol vehicle and believed White was not a police officer and continued to question if White was an officer as she was being placed into a patrol vehicle.
A 4-year-old in the vehicle with Long was placed into Department of Human Services custody before being placed with a relative, according to the report.
Man arrested after barricading self in hotel room
A Longtown man was charged with numerous felonies after barricading himself in a hotel room, running from a deputy and spitting on another deputy.
Joe Keith Chase, 58, was charged with prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, attempt to escape from arrest of detention, obstructing and officer, and disturbing the peace, according to court documents.
Deputies from the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department were called to a hotel in Longtown after receiving multiple 911 calls from a cell phone in which dispatchers were hearing yelling coming from the other line, the report states.
Another 911 call was received from the hotel manager who told dispatchers a man was inside a hotel room screaming and banging on the doors and windows, according to the report.
The affidavit states once deputies arrived, the could hear yelling and screaming from inside the room and after deputies announced their presence, the man said somebody was trying to break into the room and the deputies were with them.
After deputies believed the man was barricading the door, Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris and other deputies were called in to assist with the situation, the report states.
After Morris and other deputies arrived, a breaching device was used to break a window and deputies were able to see the man, identified as Chase, in the corner behind the door holding a knife, the affidavit states.
After Chase refused to comply with verbal commands, a pepperball was fired at Chase and the man dropped the knife and fell onto the ground, the report states.
Chase was taken into custody and deputies began to decontaminate Chase of the pepperball with water when he attempted to run, according to the affidavit.
According to the report, when Chase was being transported to the Pittsburg County Jail, he spit in the face of the deputy driving.
Three arrested for drug trafficking
Ebby Christina Pugh, 42, Whitefiled; Johnathon Allen Montgomery, 36, Quinton; and Devin Lee Ramsey, 26, Quinton, were each charged with trafficking in illegal drugs after officers found a quantity of alleged methamphetamine in a vehicle after a traffic stop, according to court documents.
Officers from the Quinton Police Department found a two “black in color plastic bottles with black tape holding the lid shut” in a vehicle after Ramsey gave permission for a search after a traffic stop, an affidavit in the case states.
In total, five plastic bags containing a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine were found inside the bottles, the report states.
Man charged with beating puppy
A McAlester man was charged after a dog received head injuries after being punched.
Brenden Zachary Owens, 32, was charged with cruelty to animals, according to charged filed by the District 18 District Attorney’s Office.
A deputy with the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department was informed by an individual that Owens “beat a small puppy to the point of almost death” and that Owens bragged he “punched the puppy so hard it could not walk straight,” the affidavit states.
The puppy was taken to a local veterinarian and was treated for head injuries that were “delivered intently” according to the vet’s opinion, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.