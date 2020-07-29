OSP employee conducted contraband drop for inmate
A former Oklahoma State Penitentiary employee is accused of bringing contraband into the prison for an inmate.
Rachel Dawn Blackwell, 48, of McAlester, was charged with bringing contraband (drugs) into jail/penal institution and conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution, according to charges filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
In a probable cause affidavit, Blackwell, a former food service specialist, admitted to meeting an unknown person at a store in Canadian to pick up marijuana “which was packaged in the finger of a latex-type glove and wrapped in electrical tape.”
Blackwell said after receiving the package, she concealed it in her bra and carried the package into OSP “on one occasion” to an inmate who paid the woman $250, the affidavit states.
The report states the woman also admitted to investigators she provided the inmate with her cell phone number to arrange “a contraband exchange” and a search of a recovered cell phone proved the communication between Blackwell and the inmate.
Three former JBCC inmates charged with trafficking
Former inmates housed at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester were charged with drug trafficking
Court documents state Cory Tarnell Handy, 39, Anthony McBroom, 39, and Jeremy Rankin, 40, were each charged with trafficking in illegal drugs after 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found.
According to a report filed in the case, the three men were seen walking out of the front door to “walk heir assigned dogs” on the lawn.
While Rankin was seen standing near the front door, McBroom was observed by correctional officers picking up a plastic bag near the street and walked back to the entrance with Handy before McBroom dropped the package in the bushes, the report states.
Handy was then seen by correctional officers picking up the back and attempted to enter the building before being searched, the report stated.
According to the report, a bag containing 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found on Handy along with 4.2 ounces of tobacco, six lighters, and four packages of rolling papers.
Information from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections show the three men are no longer housed at JBCC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.