A McAlester woman was charged with manslaughter after a man died from injuries received after he fell out of a vehicle she was driving while allegedly under the influence.
Samantha Rae Adams, 31, was charged Monday with manslaughter after 32-year-old Joseph Lawrence died from the injuries he sustained from the Jan. 1, 2023, accident.
Court records show Adams was initially charged Jan. 3 of driving under the influence with blood alcohol content of .08 or more-great bodily injury prior to Lawrence’s death and the charge amended by the District 18 District Attorney’s Office.
A report filed in the case states officers were dispatched Jan. 1 to the 700 block of George Nigh Expressway for a report of a man who fell out of a vehicle onto the roadway.
McAlester Police Officer Connor Enox wrote in the report he observed the man unconscious on the shoulder of the highway with a visible cut “but did not appear to be critically injured on the outside” with medics arriving on scene to treat the man.
The report stated Enox then spoke with a woman, identified as Adams, who was standing on the side of the roadway and observed a vehicle parked near where the male was laying.
Adams told officers she and Lawrence had left a McAlester social club and were travelling down the highway when Lawrence fell out of the vehicle, the report states.
A witness to the accident told officers, “it looked as if the male just fell out of the vehicle due to the door not being closed,” the affidavit states.
Enox wrote in his report he could smell an odor of alcohol from Adams and conducted field sobriety tests on Adams with the woman later declining to take a portable breath test.
The officer wrote he placed Adams into custody for public intoxication “due to her not being in the vehicle” at the time he arrived at the scene of the accident.
McAlester man arrested after hitting police vehicle
A McAlester man was arrested and charged for striking a police vehicle while eluding police.
Randy Wayne Alberson, 41, was charged in Choctaw Nation District Court with assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, driving under the influence, and eluding a police officer.
An affidavit filed in the case states Alberson was arrested Jan. 8 after an officer with the McAlester Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle Alberson was driving.
Officer Forrest Powell wrote in his report he saw the vehicle cross the double yellow line into the oncoming lane of traffic twice before attempting to make the traffic stop near South Main Street and East Comanche Avenue.
Alberson did not stop and continued to elude officers onto East Wyandotte Avenue, South Strong Avenue, and onto East Carl Albert Parkway, the report states.
“Randy started swerving in and out of lanes and struck Officer (Connor) Enox’s patrol car,” Powell wrote in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Alberson led officers to his residence on Northwest Electric Avenue in Krebs where he was taken into custody.
Powell wrote he smelled “a strong odor associated with the smell of alcohol coming” coming from Alberson with Alebrson later refusing to take the state’s alcohol breath test, the affidavit states.
Woman charged with bribing officer
A woman is accused of telling a sheriff deputy she would do sexual favors to not go to jail following an arrest for domestic abuse.
Court records show Jackie Pearl Long, 66, McAlester, was charged with bribing an officer and domestic abuse-assault and battery, according to charges filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
Documents filed in the case states deputies with the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Express Lane in McAlester for a report of an active domestic.
Deputies arrived at the location and found Long intoxicated and when deputies entered the residence, blood was seen on a wall and a bedroom door, the affidavit states.
A man was located in the bedroom with blood on his arms and wrists and told deputies Long pushed him down at least twice before punching him in the head, the report states.
When asked how the man was injured, Long told deputies “she paid the rent and she did not know,” the affidavit states.
PCSO Sgt. Matthew McFarland wrote in a separate affidavit he was transporting Long to the Pittsburg County Jail when Long “repeatedly made comments and insinuated sexual favors for her to not to go to jail.”
According to the affidavit, when asked by McFarland if she was bribing him, Long continued to make sexual remarks.
