Woman arrested for contraband drop
A Peggs woman was arrested and charged after investigators said the woman made a large contraband drop on the roof of a McAlester prison.
Chandra Reneau, 20, was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, two counts of distribution of controlled dangerous substance, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of cell phone or electronic device in penal institution, possess firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of contraband in penal institution or jail, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
Jail records show Reneau was being held Wednesday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $20,000 bond and a hold from Rogers County District Court.
A probable cause affidavit prepared by investigators with the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections states correctional staff saw a person running from the C-Unit of Jackie Brannon Correctional Center.
Correctional officers responded to the area and located the person, later identified as Reneau, at the intersection of West Polk Ave. and North H Street and notified officers from the McAlester Police Department, the affidavit states.
After the woman was detained and was visually identified as the person who delivered the contraband items to the prison, officers found a loaded .9 mm handgun was found in the vehicle along with methamphetamine and syringes, the reports states.
According to the affidavit, inside the backpack found on the roof of JBCC was 118 milliliters of codeine and promethazine, memory cards, cigar and cigarette wraps, a glass vial containing a clear yellow liquid, syringes, cigarettes, loose smoking tobacco, smokeless tobacco, a bottle of bourbon, a soldering iron, a roll of duct tape, eight electronic communication devices, 787.01 grams of marijuana, and 189.85 grams of methamphetamine.
Longtown stabbing leads to woman being charged
Police say a woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man in the face, court documents state.
Tabatha Allison, 36, of Stigler, was charged with domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon and domestic abuse-assault and battery after she stabbed a man and assaulted another woman, according to charges filed by the office of District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan.
Deputies from the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a report that they responded to a call of a stabbing in the Pineycreek Addition near Longtown.
The stabbing victim told deputies he was sitting on a bed next to Allison with a child when the woman “pulled a knife out of her jacket pocket and stabbed” the man in the face, the affidavit states.
Deputies wrote in the report that the man said he tried to get the knife out of Allison’s hands and the woman cut her hands.
The affidavit states when the man yelled at another woman in the house that he was stabbed, Allison kicked the other woman in the back when she entered the room.
Deputies wrote the man was taken to the McAlester Regional Health Center for treatment with Allison transported to the Pittsburg County Jail with the knife allegedly used in the incident taken into evidence, the report states.
