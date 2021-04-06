A Stuart woman was arrested and charged after a local nursing home alleges the woman embezzled more than $114,000 from a trust account.
Kindyerra Ward, 41, is accused of taking $114,773.19 from a local nursing home’s trust account and was charged April 1 with felony embezzlement, according to court documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
Court records show Ward was granted an own recognizance bond and was booked and released Monday from the Pittsburg County Jail.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, investigators were notified of a former employee at the Mitchell Manor nursing home in McAlester “had taken a large sum of money from the trust account belonging to all of the occupants of the nursing home.”
During an interview with investigators, after being told that her bank accounts would be subpoenaed, Ward said her account “would appear” that she had took large sums of money from the nursing home due to cash deposits from a side job she had along with winnings from the casino, the affidavit states.
The report states after investigators explained to the woman about “getting out in front of things and restitution on charges,” Ward again said after her account is pulled it would look like she took the money before asking about restitution and saying, “might as well say I did it and get it over with but I mean I didn’t.”
Ward admitted to investigators that she did write a check made out to “cash” for $3,000 “but that is all she took” and that “she did not take no $100,000,” the affidavit states.
Investigators wrote in the affidavit they found numerous checks cashed with cash deposits beginning October 2019 and lasting through December 2020.
“There are no other suspects at this time and Ward gave a partial confession to taking three thousand dollars,” the affidavit states. “No one else had access to the money or the ability to write the checks, every check written on the account appeared to be written by Ward all in the same handwriting with Ward’s signature.”
McAlester man pleas in Feb. shooting
A McAlester man charged with firing a shotgun and striking a vehicle and two residences in February received a plea deal for the incident.
Silas Evin Stufflebean, 27, was originally charged with two felonies, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and felony discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling, court documents state.
According to a plea deal, Stufflebean was sentenced to six months in the custody of the Pittsburg County Jail after the felony possession of a firearm after former felony conviction was reduced to misdemeanor reckless conduct with a firearm.
The charge of felony discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling was also dismissed against Stufflebean, according to court documents.
A probable cause affidavit prepared in the case states officers were dispatched to the area of North Ash Street and West Ansley Avenue on Feb. 18.
After officers arrived and detained Stufflebean, officers found a Ford Ranger with damage from a shotgun blast and a front door to a residence with two holes in the glass from a shotgun, the affidavit states. A third residence was also found to have been hit by “a stray shotgun slug,” the report states.
According to the police report, during the investigation, officers found several shogun casings on the ground along with a “distinct bootprint” in the snow next to the casings that were later found to match the boots Stufflebean was wearing.
A witness told officers that Stufflebean brought the shotgun to his residence but told him to leave before Stufflebean left and began shooting, the affidavit states.
