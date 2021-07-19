A McAlester man was charged in Choctaw Nation Tribal Court for allegedly sending lewd photos to what he thought was a 15-year-old girl.
Court records show Bradley Isom Robertson, 34, was charged this week with child sexual abuse.
Robertson was originally charged January in Pittsburg County District Court with soliciting sexual contact or communication with minor by use of technology.
The state charge was dismissed due to his status as a Native American and the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals’ decision to apply the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma to the Choctaw Nation.
According to an affidavit prepared in the case, the parents were in possession of their child’s phone when a message saying “hey cutie” was received, the affidavit states.
During the conversation, the parents said the man, later identified as Robertson, admitted he was 33 years old and knew that the girl was only 15, according to the report.
The parents also found out that Robertson started to message the girl on Snapchat and had been messaging the girl for some time, the affidavit states.
The report states Robertson then sent the lewd photos to who he thought was the 15-year-old girl.
In an interview with investigators, Robertson admitted it was him that sent the photos and was aware he thought he was talking to a 15-year-old with the “Intent to meet up” with the girl, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, Robertson said “he was aware at the time of the conversation that what he was doing was wrong” but he “didn’t realize it was against the law.”
Woman charged in fatal accident
A Eufaula woman accused of causing the death of a man while driving a vehicle while under the influence was charged in tribal court this week.
Winter Rae Wolfe, 31, was charged in Choctaw Nation District Court with misdemeanor negligent homicide and misdemeanor driving under the influence-liquor or drugs/actual physical control of vehicle, according to documents filed by the Choctaw Nation Prosecutor’s Office.
Wolfe was originally charged by the state of Oklahoma in October 2020 with second degree murder for the death of 41-year-old Wesley Bumpers.
Wolfe’s charge was dismissed due to her status as a Native American and the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals’ decision to apply the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma to the Choctaw Nation.
In a report prepared by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a single vehicle accident occurred north of mile marker 47 in southern Pittsburg County on the Indian Nation Turnpike on Dec. 9, 2019.
Investigators at the scene determined the vehicle was traveling north on the turnpike when the 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 struck the center median, traveled across both northbound lanes of traffic, before leaving the roadway and traveling up hill, striking several trees before overturning one quarter time before coming to a rest on the driver side, the report states.
Troopers wrote in the report that the position of the front driver seat was too close for man Bumper’s size to drive the vehicle with Wolfe having reported injuries to her arms observed by a trooper at the hospital.
The trooper believed the injuries came from “possibly gripping the steering wheel during the collision,” the report states.
During a later interview with her attorney present, Wolfe told investigators she was driving the vehicle before the collision through the Antlers toll gate before Bumpers woke up and demanded to drive, the report states.
Wolfe told investigators that Bumpers began to drive and does not remember much of the accident but does remember crawling out of the truck, consenting to having her blood drawn, but did not give consent to giving a passcode for her phone, the report states.
According to the report, the toxicology report shows Wolfe’s blood alcohol content was 0.088.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Bumper’s manner of death to be an accident “as a result of positional asphyxia” with acute ethanol intoxication contributing to his death, the report states.
According to the report, OHP investigators determined Wolfe was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident while under the influence of alcohol after having been convicted of a previous misdemeanor DUI for alcohol. “The collision caused the death of Wesley Bumpers,” the report states.
