Pair charged with embezzlement
Two managers of a convenience store chain were charged with embezzlement after deposits were not made.
Shelly Mundschau, 33, and Kevin Clark, 38, of McAlester, were each charged with felony embezzlement April 30, according to documents filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
A district manager of EZ Mart reported to police two employees who are married and managers of two different stores allegedly stole deposits.
The manager told police deposits totaling $11,845 were missing from the two stores and gave investigators reports.
Arrest warrants were issued for each of the accused with bonds set at $10,000, documents state.
Man accused of sexual assaulting two minors
A Krebs man was charged with allegedly sexually abusing two children.
Roy Lee Roberts Jr., 35, was charged with two counts of sexual abuse-child under 12 and showing obscene material to a minor, according to charges filed by the District 18 District Attorneys Office.
Roberts is currently serving concurrent five-year prison sentences for manslaughter out of Pittsburg County and for possession of firearm after former felony conviction in Pottawatomie County.
According to the probable cause affidavit, after Roberts was sentenced to prison, a child came forward and told a legal guardian that Roberts sexually assaulted him. The child also stated he saw videos of his brother being sexually assaulted.
During a forensic interview, the child told investigators the sexual assaults occurred at night when everyone was asleep at Roberts’ home in Krebs, and that Roberts told him to keep it a secret.
The child also described another incident where Roberts allegedly showed the child a video of people “learning how to do the things his father had made him do,” the reports state.
The affidavit states the brother "did not disclose in the interview."
