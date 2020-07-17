Inmate conspired with correctional officer for contraband
An Oklahoma State Penitentiary inmate is accused of working with a correctional officer and another woman to bring contraband into the prison.
Documents identify the inmate as Sigmund James, 32, who was charged with conspiracy to bring contraband into a penal institution, possession of contraband (drugs) by and inmate, and bringing contraband into a penal institution.
Samantha Anderson, 37, of McAlester, was charged with conspiracy to bring contraband into a penal institution and bringing contraband into a penal institution, according to court documents filed in the case.
Kayte Moore, 31, of McAlester, is accused of transferring money from James “for the purchase of drugs and other contraband” and was charged with conspiracy to bring contraband into a penal institution and bringing contraband into a penal institution, documents state.
According to a probable cause affidavit, James collaborated with Moore and Anderson between October 2019 and February 2020 by providing Moore numbers from a pre-paid debit card “totaling over approximately $2,000” to transfer the money to purchase drugs and other contraband to be brought into OSP.
Moore was utilized by James to coordinate money transfers and pick up locations of the contraband, the report states.
“OSP Samantha Anderson would take possession of the contraband and bring it inside the confines of the Oklahoma State Penitentiary for distribution,” the affidavit alleges.
Kiowa man arrested for drug trafficking
More than 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found inside a Kiowa residence following a warrant service.
Charlie Clark, 53, was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, court documents state.
The warrant service occurred following an investigative trash pull conducted by the Kiowa Police Department at a residence “known for narcotics activity” and several complaints of high traffic to the residence, the report states.
Officers found aluminum foil with a white residue on the inside that tested positive for methamphetamine, the affidavit states.
According to the report, officers conducted the warrant service a few hours later on the house and arrested Clark inside the residence after finding 21.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, $12,000 in cash, and “multiple forms of paraphernalia.
Man in stolen vehicle leads police on three-county pursuit
A man was arrested and charged after leading police on a 53-mile police chase that ended in Muskogee County.
Keith James Velasco, 21, was charged with endangering others while elduing/attempting to elude police officer, possession of stolen vehicle, speeding, and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, according to court documents.
A report states a McAlester Police Officer recorded the man traveling 68 mph in a 50 mph and when the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, Velasco gained speed.
Velasco proceeded up U.S. Highway 69 at speeds “of about 110 mph” with troopers from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol joining the pursuit near State Highway 9A, the report states.
The pursuit stopped after troopers set up a roadblock in Oktaha, in Muskogee County, the affidavit states.
According to the report officers ran the Vehicle Identification Number and found the vehicle, a Jeep, to be reported stolen out of Pleasant, Texas.
Assault leads to arrest of local man
A Haileyville man was arrested and charged after striking another man and causing numerous injuries to the man.
Court documents state Jeffrey Holcomb, 23, was charged with aggravated assault and battery after officers said the victim was rendered unconscious and suffered from a broken bone in his face along with bleeding on the brain, the report states.
Officers were called to a parking lot at the intersection of Choctaw Avenue and North Main in response to a fight that occurred.
The victim was found on the ground with a bloody face and a piece of cotton in his ear and that he did not know what happened but wanted to press charges, the affidavit states.
Witnesses told officers Holcomb punched the victim one time which knocked the victim to the ground and that the two “were supposed to be talking” when the punch occurred, according to the report.
Holcomb admitted to investigators he struck the victim “for personal reasons,” the affidavit states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.