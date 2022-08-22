Two Minnesota men were charged this week after a traffic stop led to the discovery of nearly a pound of cocaine.
Marco Antonio Vallejo, 27, of Montgomery, Minnesota, and Eric Mercado Magana, 26, St. Paul, Minnesota, were each charged with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs “by knowingly possession an excessive amount of more than 450 grams” of cocaine, according to information filed by the District 18 District Attorney’s Office.
An affidavit filed in the case states the two men were stopped by Savanna police after the vehicle they were traveling in was clocked by radar going 77-mph in a 50-mph zone.
After it was found that both men did not have a valid driver’s license, the two men were asked to exit the vehicle because the vehicle was going to be impounded, the report states.
During an inventory search of the vehicle, offices found a shopping bag stuffed beside a set of subwoofers in the truck that was found to contain a “package tightly sealed up in clear wrap” with a substance that field tested positive for cocaine, the affidavit states.
According to the report, a gym bag containing two sets of scales, baggies, and four cell phones along with a total of $4,961 found between the two men.
Both men denied knowledge of the cocaine and said they were both in Texas doing construction work, the report states.
Pittsburg County Jail records show the two men were each being held Friday on a $75,000 bond.
Man accused of assaulting woman, escaping custody
An Ashland man is accused of severely injuring a woman which caused her to suffer vision loss and fleeing from a sheriff’s vehicle after being taken into custody.
Samuel David Golden, 19, was being held Friday in the Pittsburg County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and battery, escape from felony arrest or detention, and obstructing an officer with a total bond of $100,000.
The investigation into Golden began after a woman told investigators that Golden was high on methamphetamine when he assaulted her with an extension cord before striking her again the next day with a belt because “there wasn’t any methamphetamine” and the electricity was shut off, an affidavit filed in the case states.
The alleged victim also told deputies that Golden punched her in the eye, broke her phone, and burned her clothing so she could not contact law enforcement, the report states.
According to the affidavit, after speaking with deputies, the woman was taken to be medically evaluated for her vision loss where it was found the woman was suffering from a retinal detachment and a fracture in her facial bones.
Sheriff deputies from Pittsburg and Hughes Counties made their way to a residence in Stuart where Golden was placed under arrest after resisting, the report states.
After Golden was placed inside a deputy’s vehicle, the man opened the door and fled approximately two blocks before being placed back into custody, the affidavit states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.