A McAlester man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to burglary, attempted rape, and assault charges.
Court records show Buddy Earl Ward, 36, was sentenced to serve 40 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for burglary in the first degree and aggravated assault and battery along with a 22.5-year sentence for attempted rape in the first degree.
According to the plea deal, Ward will only serve 20 years in prison for all three counts with the remaining 22.5 year suspended with all counts running concurrently.
Ward also received credit for time served and is ordered to register as a sex-offender and as a violent offender, court documents state.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Ward was arrested for the crimes after a man heard screams coming from outside as he was going to bed before he walked outside and saw Ward on top of a woman. The man grabbed Ward and held him for police while the man’s son had a handgun “just in case Ward did something stupid,” the affidavit states.
Police said the woman was covered in blood around her face and neck and that she told police she was going outside to smoke when Ward tried to force his way into her residence and forced her to the ground when he began to punch her while her face hit the concrete floor, the affidavit states
The woman told police Ward had his pants down and he was exposed while he was on top and that he pulled her shorts down while he was still punching her, the affidavit states.
Texas man charged with assault with gun
A Plano, Texas man was arrested and charged after he allegedly threaten to shoot and kill another man.
Court records show Piyapat Pongsurayamas, 48, was charged with two counts of felony assault with a dangerous weapon and was being held Wednesday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
An affidavit filed in the case states, the alleged victim told deputies with the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department that the incident occurred at a marijuana farm while he was eating.
The alleged victim told deputies an argument started between him and Pongsurayamas and that Pongsurayamas began threatening to shoot him and attempted to strike him with a chair, the affidavit states.
An hour later after the argument was broken up, the victim told deputies he heard Pongsurayamas loading the firearm again before threatening to shoot the victim again and that is when he feared for his life and left the residence, the report states.
According to the affidavit, the victim also showed deputies a video of a previous incident where Pongsurayamas pointed the gun at the victim numerous times while acting like he was going to pull the trigger.
When officers spoke with Pongsurayamas, he admitted there was an argument that night but it was broken up and that he did own a firearm, the affidavit states.
The owner of the farm brought investigators a tan in color Glock 17 semi-automatic handgun that matched the gun seen in the video and the description given by the victim with Pongsurayamas admitting that the gun belonged to him, the affidavit states.
Deputies wrote that Pongsurayamas was then taken into custody without incident.
