A federal judge denied a motion to release a McAlester man accused of abusing and torturing a 10-year-old girl.
Attorneys for Billy James Menees, 28, filed a motion to reconside the pretrial release of Menees due to a person saying they would be a third-party custodian and house and employ Menees.
Court documents show Menees was indicted with his wife, Ashley Schardein, 26, on counts of child abuse in Indian country and child neglect in Indian country for the alleged child abuse and torture of a 10-year-old girl in 2020.
The indictment states starting in January 2019 and continuing on into May 2020, Schardein and Menees “did willfully and maliciously cause harm and threaten harm, fail to protect from harm, and threaten harm, torture, and injure” the girl.
The motion states U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald D. Bush during a previous detention hearing said he felt comfortable releasing Menees to a pervious person, but the alleged victim resided with that person.
A woman contacted Menees’ attorneys and stated she would agree to be a third-party custodian to Menees and would house him and give him employment.
“The nature and seriousness of the danger to any person or the community that would be posed by the Mr. Menees’s release are greatly diminished with a suitable third-party custodian, suitable residence, and suitable employment,” the motion stated.
Government prosecutors argued that there is strong evidence against Meenes in the case and that the nature of the crimes committed over the course of a year “show a propensity” that Menees is a danger to the community.
Prosecutors also state that Menees is also facing separate state charges for another child and that the risk to flee is high due to him potentially serving life in prison if convicted.
“Defendant Menees’ proposed third-party custodian lives in the same community where the victim has been living and the risk of even accidental contact with her is a significant risk,” prosecutors argued.
Bush denied Menees’ motion of pretrial release after a Tuesday hearing.
The trial against the couple is scheduled to begin June 20, 2022.
Tribe charges McAlester man with sexual abuse
A McAlester man was charged this week with several counts of child sexual abuse against two children.
Court records filed in Choctaw Nation District Court show Bradley Butcher, 35, was arrested and charged with five counts of child sexual abuse.
Pittsburg County Jail records show Butcher was released Thursday after posting a $125,000 bond through a bondsman.
Court records show Butcher was ordered to obtain and pay for the cost of an ankle monitor and is to have no contact with any minor children while he is out on bond.
An affidavit filed in the case states one child said during a forensic interview that Butcher sexually abused her twice during a four-month span.
Another girl told investigators that Butcher raped her “several times a week” over the past year by forcing her to taker he clothes off and get into his bed at his residence where the alleged sexual assaults occurred, the affidavit states.
A hearing in the matter is scheduled for May 19.
